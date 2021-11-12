Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream redeem codes for free Primogems

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream is set to provide players with redeemable promo codes. These codes will grant players free Primogems along with other rewards. The codes will pop up on the screen within intervals and players can redeem them either in-game or on the Genshin Impact website.
The 2.3 patch update is set to feature three characters, including two rerun banners. Eula and Albedo are set to be part of the 2.3 patch along with new Geo claymore user Arataki Itto.
Redeem Codes for free Primogems from Genshin Impact livestream (November 12)
The November 12 livestream of Genshin Impact is set to provide players with three promo codes. These codes are usually given away during every livestream, and they remain active for 24 hours from the day of the stream.
Therefore, the promo codes will expire after November 13, making it crucial for players to redeem them on time. Players can redeem the code during the ongoing stream or after it, at their own pace, just as long as it is done sometime during the 24-hour window.
These codes usually ensure a fixed number of rewards. Each code provides 100 Primogems. However, apart from that, they also provide mora, weapon enhancement materials and character enhancement books.
The codes for Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream has been provided below and they will be updated as they are released over the course of the stream.
1.Code 1: KB6DKDNM7H49 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)
2. Code 2: BSNDJC747Z7D (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit)
3. Code 3: AS7CJDP4NG7H(100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)
In order to redeem them, players need to open the redeem option from the Genshin Impact website, enter the details and press redeem. If players want to redeem the codes in-game, they need to go to the "Redeem Now" option within the Genshin Impact settings.
Once redeemed, the rewards will be sent to the player's in-game email. They need to click on "Claim" to obtain the rewards permanently for their accounts.