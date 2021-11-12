How to get Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream redeem codes and 300 primogems

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream will go live on November 12, 2021, at 7:00 am (UTC-5). Catch the English livestream on the game's official Twitch and TikTok.

As per custom, every patch update livestream offers players three redeem codes that they can use to obtain primogems and other rewards. Thus, the 2.3 livestream will be no different in terms of customs.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.



Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York



Official Site (tickets on sale): Genshin Impact will attend Anime NYC 2021.Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New YorkOfficial Site (tickets on sale): animenyc.com Genshin Impact will attend Anime NYC 2021.Explore a world of adventure with us! Travelers, see you all in New York City on November 19 – 21, 2021.Location：Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 429 11th Avenue, New YorkOfficial Site (tickets on sale): animenyc.com https://t.co/99e8bCzVyD

However, many new players have joined the game since the anniversary and this might be their first update ever. Therefore, it is essential to let them know how to redeem the codes and obtain those 300 primogems for free.

Genshin Impact redeem codes to reward 300 primogems today (November 12)

Genshin Impact’s patch update livestream will take place around two weeks before the official release. During those livestreams, players are provided with information regarding the upcoming banner characters and various events.

Players are also offered three promo codes to redeem in-game or from the website. These promo codes provide 300 primogems, mystic enhancement cores, experience books, and mora for free.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/CXB0wP8ho5

The code will remain valid for only 24 hours. Therefore, it is recommended that players redeem it as soon as they pop up on the screen.

Methods to redeem the codes

If Genshin Impact players want to obtain the redeem codes via the website, they need to follow the mentioned steps.

Step 1: Open the following page.

Genshin Impact website to redeem promo codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Mention the server name, nickname (in-game name) and the redeem code.

Fill out the required details (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Click redeem.

Click Redeem and the rewards will be sent in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also redeem it in-game and for that, they need to follow the below-mentioned steps

Step 1: Open the menu by pressing escape.

Escape Menu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 2: Go to Settings and Click Account.

Account option in Settings (Image via Genshin Impact)

Step 3: Click on redeem now and type the code.

Type the code and press exchange (Image via Genshin Impact)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact's 2.3 update is set to feature Arataki Itto as a new playable character along with a rerun banner. The rerun is set to feature Albedo as well as Eula, according to leaks and rumors. While 300 primogems is not enough, it can still help push the pity for those who have been saving for quite a while now.

Edited by Srijan Sen