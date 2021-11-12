How to get Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream redeem codes and 300 primogems

Genshin Impact’s 2.3 livestream will go live on November 12, 2021, at 7:00 am (UTC-5). Catch the English livestream on the game's official Twitch and TikTok.
As per custom, every patch update livestream offers players three redeem codes that they can use to obtain primogems and other rewards. Thus, the 2.3 livestream will be no different in terms of customs.
However, many new players have joined the game since the anniversary and this might be their first update ever. Therefore, it is essential to let them know how to redeem the codes and obtain those 300 primogems for free.
Genshin Impact redeem codes to reward 300 primogems today (November 12)
Genshin Impact’s patch update livestream will take place around two weeks before the official release. During those livestreams, players are provided with information regarding the upcoming banner characters and various events.
Players are also offered three promo codes to redeem in-game or from the website. These promo codes provide 300 primogems, mystic enhancement cores, experience books, and mora for free.
The code will remain valid for only 24 hours. Therefore, it is recommended that players redeem it as soon as they pop up on the screen.
Methods to redeem the codes
If Genshin Impact players want to obtain the redeem codes via the website, they need to follow the mentioned steps.
Step 1: Open the following page.
Step 2: Mention the server name, nickname (in-game name) and the redeem code.
Step 3: Click redeem.
Players can also redeem it in-game and for that, they need to follow the below-mentioned steps
Step 1: Open the menu by pressing escape.
Step 2: Go to Settings and Click Account.
Step 3: Click on redeem now and type the code.
Genshin Impact's 2.3 update is set to feature Arataki Itto as a new playable character along with a rerun banner. The rerun is set to feature Albedo as well as Eula, according to leaks and rumors. While 300 primogems is not enough, it can still help push the pity for those who have been saving for quite a while now.