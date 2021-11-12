How to watch Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream: Time, Twitch link, countdown and more

Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will premiere in a few hours simultaneously across multiple platforms. Players can expect tons of new information regarding character banners, new weapons, events and more.

The 2.3 special program is set to air on November 12 at 7.00 am (UTC -5). The time was announced three days ago on Genshin Impact's official social accounts. In addition to the precise date, the announcement also includes where fans can watch the livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.3 special program can be watched on Twitch, YouTube and even TikTok

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/CXB0wP8ho5

Genshin Impact's official Twitter tweets the date, time and Twitch link for fans to see. Readers can also visit the GenshinImpactOfficial Twitch account by clicking on this link. The livestream will play automatically when one goes to the link when it's airing.

Genshin Impact official Twitch page (Image via Twitch/Genshin Impact)

A post on miHoYo's official forum, HoYoLAB, further explained that the livestream would also air on Genshin Impact's TikTok account for the first time. Readers can click on the link given below to visit the official Genshin Impact TikTok page:

https://www.tiktok.com/@genshinimpact_en

The 2.3 special program will premiere on November 12 at 7.00 am (UTC -5). While the date was revealed, the duration of the livestream was kept hidden and may be different from duration of the previous livestream.

Fans who miss the stream can watch the recorded version on Genshin Impact's YouTube account on November 12, 11.00 am (UTC -5).

Genshin Impact 2.3 special program countdown

Converting time into different timezones might be difficult for some Genshin Impact fans, so below is an embedded countdown for the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream.

Only a couple of hours remain until the Genshin Impact 2.3 special program starts, and fans who are late won't see any time if it has already started.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The First and Greatest Head of the Arataki Gang



Fast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.



#GenshinImpact Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins. Arataki Itto ‧ Hanamizaka HeroicsThe First and Greatest Head of the Arataki GangFast as the wind and mighty as thunder, he is an intrepid man with Oni blood running through his veins.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YotIulzlYp

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

General of the Watatsumi Army



A loyal and brave general of Watatsumi island. Born with a beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will, he can find a way to victory even in the most critical moments.



#GenshinImpact Gorou ‧ Canine WarriorGeneral of the Watatsumi ArmyA loyal and brave general of Watatsumi island. Born with a beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will, he can find a way to victory even in the most critical moments. Gorou ‧ Canine WarriorGeneral of the Watatsumi ArmyA loyal and brave general of Watatsumi island. Born with a beast-like fighting intuition and tenacious will, he can find a way to victory even in the most critical moments.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/JON3DVICEZ

One of the main attractions for the special program is definitely the event wish banner. Following the trends from previous livestreams, Gorou and Arataki Itto have a high chance to be featured in the character banner in Genshin Impact version 2.3.

Judging from the weapon both characters hold in the image above, Arataki Itto may be a 5-star character, while Gorou is a 4-star character. Of course, fans can only confirm this by watching the special program later.

Previous events overview from Genshin Impact livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next will be the events with lots of Primogems. At the very least, there should be at least five new events to be released in the next version. Each event may provide 420 Primogems, just like any other one.

Redemption code from the past livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Redemption codes are the most anticipated prizes for fans. Three different codes will be released during the livestream, and viewers can claim 100 Primogems for each code.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

A total of 300 Primogems can be obtained from the special program. However, the redemption codes are limited and will expire after certain hours, so fans should quickly redeem the code in-game on the official website.

Edited by Sabine Algur