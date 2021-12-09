Genshin Impact 2.4 to introduce Hangout Events for Ningguang, Yun Jin, and new skins

There aren't many newsworthy stories going on about Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, so it's worth checking out some old ones.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is going to be a big update for many fans. The introduction of Enkanomiya is an exciting prospect, as is the possibility of three rerun banners. Not to mention, new characters like Shenhe and Yun Jin have sparked interest in the community. There is plenty to talk about regarding what's been revealed through the old leaks.

This article will specifically cover the upcoming Hangout Events plus information on Ningguang and Keqing's forthcoming skins. There has been a fair amount of information revealed thus far, especially for Ningguang fans.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Ningguang and Yun Jin hangout events, plus new skins

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

Just like 2.3, the structure for 2.4 is currently one main Event Quest, 1 Story Quest and 2 Hangouts.



- Lantern Rite

- Shenhe Story Quest

- Ningguang + Yun Jin Hangout Events



*Subject to change*



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA]:Just like 2.3, the structure for 2.4 is currently one main Event Quest, 1 Story Quest and 2 Hangouts.- Lantern Rite- Shenhe Story Quest- Ningguang + Yun Jin Hangout Events*Subject to change* [2.4 BETA]:Just like 2.3, the structure for 2.4 is currently one main Event Quest, 1 Story Quest and 2 Hangouts.- Lantern Rite- Shenhe Story Quest- Ningguang + Yun Jin Hangout Events*Subject to change*#ProjectCelestia

The above tweet is a basic text leak from a highly credible Genshin Impact leaker. The relevant bit of information for this article is about Ningguang and Yun Jin's Hangout Events. Unfortunately for Genshin Impact fans, there aren't too many details leaked regarding what happens.

For example, there are no ending screenshots or the number of endings leaked yet. Some photo leaks contain Yun Jin and Ningguang's infamous Jade Chamber. The latter will supposedly return in Genshin Impact 2.4, although it isn't yet known what its role will be.

The Jade Chamber may return in the upcoming Lantern Rite event. Still, its significance toward Ningguang is relevant for her fans, especially since it's verified through some photo leaks.

Both photos showcase the Jade Chamber according to these recent leaks. There isn't much known about the two Hangout Events, so it's worth reiterating that the above screenshots might not be related to Ningguang's Hangout Event.

Still, there is some information that might satisfy her fans regarding upcoming skins.

Genshin Impact 2.4 skins

Some information on the upcoming skins (Image via @Dimbreath)

Genshin Impact 2.4 will have two skins. One will be for Ningguang, and the other will be for Keqing. Images of these outfits haven't surfaced online yet. However, leakers know what their file names are. Ningguang's costume is referred to as "NingguangCostumeFloral," suggesting it will have a floral thematic.

By comparison, Keqing's costume is called "KeqingCostumeFeather." It's a vague title, so it can be any costume featuring feathers, such as a feather dress. Still, it gives some context to what players can look forward to in the future.

An old leak on the matter (Image via @Ubatcha1)

Currently, Genshin Impact only has skins for Barbara and Jean. One was initially available for free, and the other was obtainable through Genesis Crystals. Hence, it isn't unreasonable for Ningguang and Keqing to follow a similar format.

In this case, Ningguang's skin will be initially available for free, whereas Keqing's skin will cost a certain number of Genesis Crystals. If it follows the original pricing of Jean's costume, that means Keqing's costume will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals at a discount before moving onto 1680 Genesis Crystals after the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

All of this information is subject to change, especially information on the skins' appearances. For example, if it even keeps the floral or feather themes that were datamined.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. What are you more excited for? Ningguang and Yun Jin's Hangout Events Ningguang and Keqing's Skins 1 votes so far