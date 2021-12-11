Genshin Impact 2.4 update release date, expected maintenance time, and expected banners

Fans curious to learn more about the Genshin Impact 2.4 update should know that it will be coming out in early January 2022.

Here is a succinct summary of what fans can expect:

Expected release date: January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022 Expected maintenance time: Five hours, beginning on 06:00 (UTC+8)

Five hours, beginning on 06:00 (UTC+8) Expected banners: Shenhe and Yun Jin, with reruns of Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli

Stuff like expected maintenance time is subject to change. Maintenance doesn't have to last for five hours, but that is the average time that miHoYo typically gives its playerbase prior to the servers going down.

The expected release date comes from when Itto's banner ends, plus one day. As for the expected banners, they all come from various Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks.

The popular Yun Jin has been teased before in a trailer (Image via The Game Awards)

Genshin Impact 2.4 will be the latest installment of an award-winning game. Naturally, it's understandable why many fans are eagerly waiting for any news on this upcoming update. miHoYo hasn't officially revealed any information on Genshin Impact 2.4, but they have set precedence on when fans can expect it to arrive.

Some of the main things that fans are looking forward to are the debut of two new characters (Shenhe and Yun Jin) alongside a new location (Enkanomiya). As it was with previous updates, there will be other new content to entertain players as well.

Expected release date and maintenance time

The two main characters that were leaked for Genshin Impact 2.4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Logically, Genshin Impact 2.4 should come out on January 5, 2022. Take Genshin Impact 2.3, for example. The last banner (Hu Tao's rerun) ended on November 23, 2021, with maintenance for the 2.3 update beginning on November 24, 2021. If something similar happens for Genshin Impact 2.4, then it's worth seeing what the last banner of the 2.3 update is.

In this case, it's Itto's banner (Oni's Royale). It's scheduled to end on January 4, 2022. Add an extra filler day similar to the last update to get the expected release date of January 5, 2022.

miHoYo usually states that maintenance will take five hours to complete. The last update's maintenance started at 6:00 (UTC+8), so fans can expect something similar for Genshin Impact 2.4.

Expected Genshin Impact 2.4 banners

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.



I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter. Explaining it further, ALL 4 of Shenhe / Zhongli / Xiao / Ganyu should be in 2.4 Banners.I'm not sure if it would be Shenhe and Zhongli then Xiao and Ganyu OR Shenhe then Xiao and Ganyu and Zhongli but it's likelier to be the latter.

Although the specific 4-star characters are still largely unknown, Travelers have a good idea of who the 5-star characters are. According to various Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks, the following characters are getting a banner:

Shenhe (with Yun Jin)

Ganyu

Xiao

Zhongli

How three reruns will work in this update hasn't yet been clarified. The above leaker speculates that it's more likely for all three to run simultaneously.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.4 Beta]



Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]

Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed] [2.4 Beta]Banner 1 - [Shenhe 5⭐ with Yun Jin 4⭐]Banner 2 - [Unconfirmed]

An older leak from the same leaker stated that Shenhe and Yun Jin would be on the first character banner for the Genshin Impact 2.4 update. Assuming each banner follows the same 21-day cycle as before, it would mean that:

Shenhe and Yun Jin's banner begins on January 5, 2022 .

. Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli reruns start on January 26, 2022.

There isn't much information on the upcoming weapon banners of Genshin Impact 2.4. It's worth noting that the second Genshin Impact 2.3 weapon banner was leaked recently.

