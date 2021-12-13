How to get Itto in Genshin Impact: Pity, soft pity, and Primogems calculation

Genshin Impact version 2.3 will feature Arataki Itto in the next event banner, 'Oni's Royale'. The exact date of this banner is December 14 at 18:00 (GMT +8). So hopefully, gamers who wish to have Itto have their Primogems prepared when the banner is up and available.

Getting a 5-star is tough, especially when gamers need to depend on luck in the Genshin Impact gacha system. Those who want Itto should start calculating their Primogems to see if they have enough for hitting soft pity or hard pity.

This article will explain the pity system in Genshin Impact and how many Primogems are needed for a guaranteed Itto.

The pity system for Itto banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/u0sZoqFaKw

The only way for gamers to obtain Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact is to wish for his banner, available on December 14. Itto is a potential DPS character, and players in need of a Geo damage dealer in their team may want to give him a try.

Before wishing for a character, readers need to know about the pity system in Genshin Impact. There are two types of pity:

Soft Pity: After 75 pulls, users will have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character.

After 75 pulls, users will have an increased chance of getting a 5-star character. Hard Pity: At 90 pulls, players are guaranteed to get a 5-star character.

Fans can calculate pity by counting how many pulls they have made in the event banner. One pull equals one pity.

Arataki Itto's character demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

One pull in Genshin Impact is equal to 160 Primogems. This means that gamers need 14,400 Primogems to wish 90 times in Itto's banner to get one 5-star character. However, they must note that the said 5-star character only has a 50% chance of being Arataki Itto, as Genshin Impact has another system known as the 50/50 system.

There is a 50% chance that a five-star character obtained from an event banner will be the featured five-star (Itto) and a 50% chance that it will be a character from the standard banner (Diluc, Keqing, Qiqi, Mona, Jean).

For example, users get one 5-star standard character from the first 90 pulls. Then, their next 5-star character is guaranteed to be the featured character, which is Arataki Itto.

Wishing on the Itto banner thinking that players will lose 50/50 is nerve-racking. Thus, readers should know that to obtain Arataki Itto, they will need a maximum of 28,800 Primogems for 180 pulls.

Primogems calculation for Arataki Itto banner in Genshin Impact

If gamers start from 0 pity, they will need to spend the following amount of Primogems to obtain Itto in Genshin Impact:

Best case scenario: 160 Primogems

90 pulls and win the 50/50: 14,400 Primogems

180 pulls: 28,800 Primogems

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans must also remember that they can get very lucky and get Itto in their first pull. However, on average, players often need to spend Primogems ranging from 14,400 to 28,8000. So it all depends on their luck and the current pity number.

Edited by Ravi Iyer