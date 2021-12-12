Current Genshin Impact banner end date and Itto banner release time revealed

Genshin Impact will enter phase 2 of version 2.3 in two days. In the second phase, the event and weapon banner will be replaced with a new one, ending the current Albedo and Eula banner and changing it to the Itto banner.

It's also worth noting that Redhorn Stonethresher, a new 5-star claymore, will have its banner too. This claymore is a perfect fit for Itto, increasing his defense, basic, and charged attack. Both the character and weapon banner will be released on the same day, a few minutes after the current Albedo/Eula banner ends in Genshin Impact.

Albedo and Eula banner end date in Genshin Impact

Timothy(ティモテぃー) @elioteTKD

My dear Eula and My boy Albedo how much i need to invest to both of u guys. #Eula #Albedo Feeling lucky after get 2 of 5 stars character in this banner, but pain come after that, it's hard enough for me build 2 character at the same time.My dear Eula and My boy Albedo how much i need to invest to both of u guys. #GenshinImpact Feeling lucky after get 2 of 5 stars character in this banner, but pain come after that, it's hard enough for me build 2 character at the same time.My dear Eula and My boy Albedo how much i need to invest to both of u guys. #GenshinImpact #Eula #Albedo https://t.co/hTJ4AH2qED

Albedo and Eula are 5-star characters, featured in a different banner yet sharing the same pity count in Genshin Impact. With the upcoming phase 2 of version 2.3, both banners will end to welcome the next 5-star character, Arataki Itto. More precisely, Albedo and Eula banner will end on December 14 at 17.59 (GMT +8).

Once the date has passed, players will no longer have a chance to obtain Albedo or Eula until Genshin Impact decides to make another rerun banner for them in the future. However, gamers can still get the 4-star characters in the banner, namely Bennett, Noelle, and Rosaria, in the next event banner, albeit with a lower drop rate.

Arataki Itto banner release time in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



#GenshinImpact Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!During this event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Hanamizaka Heroics" Arataki Itto (Geo) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/u0sZoqFaKw

Genshin Impact fans do not need to wait long as the Itto banner will be available a minute after the Albedo and Eula banner ends. The Oni's Royale banner will start on December 14, 2021, at 18.00 (GMT +8) and will be available for three weeks until January 4, 2022, at 14.59 (GMT +8).

There will be four characters during the event wish that will receive a huge drop rate boost.

Arataki Itto (5-star) Gorou (4-star) Barbara (4-star) Xiangling (4-star)

Arataki Itto and Kujou Sara in Itto's Character Demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Arataki Itto is the main focus of the next banner as the new 5-star character. He is a Geo-Claymore user specializing in DPS, dealing massive damage through his Charged Attack and Elemental Burst. For players who do not have enough Primogems to wish for Itto, fret not as they can enter Itto's Test Run to test his kit out.

Gorou's Character Demo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou is another new Genshin Impact character coming in the next banner. If Itto is a Geo DPS, then Gorou is a Geo off-field support. Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst will set up an AoE area and provide buffs for any active characters within.

With the addition of Gorou, a rare playstyle of 4 Geo members in a team may rise as Gorou's skill provides higher bonuses based on the number of Geo characters in the party.

Barbara and Xiangling are two free characters that all Genshin Impact gamers have when they first start playing the game. However, getting the constellation for these two is not bad as Barbara is still a relevant healer, and Xiangling is a versatile character that can be both DPS and sub DPS.

