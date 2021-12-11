Next Genshin Impact update brings Alley Flash sword: Stats and suitable characters revealed

Genshin Impact is now halfway through its 2.3 updates and will enter the second phase on 14 December. Within the second phase, players will get a new Story Quest for Arataki Itto, new events, character, and weapon banner.

The next rotation of the weapon banner will feature a brand new five-star Claymore Redhorn Stonetresher, alongside four-star sword The Alley Flash from the Alley series. This article will describe Alley Flash's stats and the suitable characters for wielding it.

The Alley Flash stats and passive skill in Genshin Impact

The Alley Flash and its description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Base Attack at Level 1: 45

Base Attack at Level 90: 620

Secondary Stat: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery at Level 1: 12

Elemental Mastery at Level 90: 55

Passive Skill (Itinerant Hero): Increases the damage dealt by the character who wields this weapon by 12/15/18/21/24% (depending on the Refinement Rank). This effect is disabled for five seconds when the wielder takes damage from enemies.

The stats that make The Alley Flash stand out, among other swords, is how high its base attack is. This four-star sword has the third-highest base attack at level 90 among all the swords in Genshin Impact.

The damage buff from the passive skill may be effective for every sword wielder, but it has a drawback that disables the effect when the wielder takes any damage. This drawback will make it harder for a DPS character to take full advantage of the sword, as they need to keep avoiding enemies' attacks to gain the buff.

Furthermore, with the Elemental Mastery as the secondary stat, The Alley Flash is more suitable for an off-field supporting character.

Best suitable characters for The Alley Flash in Genshin Impact

1) Bennett

Bennett wielding The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is known for his excellent support from his Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact. Any character within its AoE will receive an Attack bonus that is based on Bennett's Base Attack. Thus, The Alley Flash is a great choice for Bennett as it has an extremely high Base Attack. However, it is recommended that gamers have their Bennett with 200% Energy Recharge before equipping with The Alley Flash.

2) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha wielding The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kaedehara Kazuha is another character that can fully utilize The Alley Flash while doing off-screen damage in Genshin Impact. However, it's worth noting that the Elemental Mastery from The Alley Flash is far lower than the forgeable Iron Sting.

3) Xingqiu

Xingqiu wielding The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst deals continuous Hydro damage to enemies. Hence, having The Alley Flash with high base attack and Elemental Mastery stats will make him deal more damage and strong Elemental Reaction.

4) Jean

Jean wielding The Alley Flash (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Alley Flash is a great sword that Jean can use to her advantage. First, her Elemental Burst restores allies' HP that scales based on Jean's Attack. Then, because of the Anemo element, the Elemental Mastery can increase the damage caused by her Swirl reaction.

For an event-exclusive four-star weapon, The Alley Flash is a decent weapon that can be equipped with multiple Genshin Impact characters. Gamers who want the sword can prepare their Primogems for the next weapon banner on 14 December.

