How to get free 1600 Primogems in Genshin Impact this month

Genshin Impact is handing out free Primogems to players around the world this month. The game has been winning several awards lately, and the developers are leaving no stone unturned to thank the user base.

Genshin Impact players can get 1600 free Primogems this month via in-game mail, and here's why.

Genshin Impact wins Best Mobile Game award at The Game Awards 2021

The highly-anticipated The Game Awards 2021 event finally took place, and to say the least, it was a massive success for Genshin Impact.

miHoYo's action-RPG won the Best Mobile Game award at the event, beating the likes of Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, MARVEL Future Revolution, and Pokemon Unite.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021.



We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey.



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021.We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey. Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021. We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey.#GenshinImpact

As a gift in return for players who've supported Genshin Impact over the past year, miHoYo is giving out 1600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14.

How to claim the free 1600 Primogems in Genshin Impact in December

Players simply need to log in before the end of version 2.3 to get their free 1600 Primogems. 400 Primogems will be given out to travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (server time) each day from December 11 to December 14.

Players do not need to log in every day to get the rewards. The Primogems will be saved in the in-game mail and can be collected anytime before January 5 (release date of patch 2.4).

December has undoubtedly been a great month for the Genshin Impact community in terms of free rewards. Players received a total of 800 Primogems through the mail from December 4 to December 7 when the game won the following awards:

PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD

PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)

Genshin Impact makes a massive impact during The Game Awards 2021

Genshin Impact was released a year ago and is already one of the biggest games in the world at the moment. Millions of players admire the game's lore, characters, combat mechanics, and artistic open world.

At The Game Awards 2021, Genshin Impact not only won the Best Mobile Game award but was also nominated in the Best Ongoing category alongside Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, and Final Fantasy 14 online.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is safe to assume that this is just the beginning of Genshin Impact's glorious run in the gaming industry. A ton of new characters, regions, weapons, and elements (like Dendro) are expected to release with the upcoming patches as the traveler and Paimon's journey through the nations of Teyvat continues.

Edited by Shaheen Banu