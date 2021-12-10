How to get Genshin Impact 2.3 Redeem Code for 50 Primogems

There's yet another free Redeem Code for Genshin Impact 2.3 that players can get from a giveaway, awarding 50 Primogems this time.

Curious Genshin Impact players should know that it comes from Intel Gaming. The giveaway is legitimate, as it will give players a random key to use as a Redeem Code. That, in turn, will provide players with the 50 Primogems they desire. The writer of this article can confirm that it works and that the keys are randomized.

Travelers can do the whole process in about a minute. 50 Primogems isn't a lot in the grand scheme of things, but Genshin Impact players are always looking for new ways to get more of this precious currency.

Here is a hyperlink that takes players directly to Intel Gaming's free giveaway.

Intel Gaming's free giveaway for a Genshin Impact 2.3 Redeem Code (50 Primogems)

What the giveaway looks like (Image via Intel Gaming)

Assuming the player goes to the correct giveaway, it should look similar to what's shown above. The only limitation is that Genshin Impact players must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher. Also, once they use a Redeem Code from this giveaway, they can't use another one.

This giveaway lasts until January 1, 2022. Still, it's an easy way to get 50 Primogems.

How the free Redeem Code giveaway works

If cookies are disabled, players will see a screen similar to this once they complete everything (Image via Intel Gaming)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get this free Redeem Code from Intel Gaming:

Go to the relevant giveaway. Enter the first name, last name, email address, and country/region. It doesn't have to be factual, although players reusing an email address associated with Intel Gaming might have to log in or use a recovery code. Click on Continue. Solve the anti-bot puzzles. They will get a code (for example, 8B6EK4XLT7Z9).

Copy that code and use it as a Redeem Code to get the free 50 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Remember, an account will only accept any of this giveaway's codes once. Trying to get new keys will result in the player being told:

"You have already used a redemption code of the same kind."

Using the Redeem Code in Genshin Impact

An example of the mail that contains the 50 Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two ways to Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact. One is through the game, and the other is through the website. To use this Redeem Code in the game, do the following:

Log in and enter the game. Pause the game. Head to Settings (the gear icon on the left side). Head to Account. Click on Redeem Now. Paste the code.

If players fancy doing it through the website, do the following:

Go to the website, and click on Redeem Code. Select the appropriate server. Afterward, check if the Character Nickname section is accurate. Paste the Redeem Code into the Redemption Code section. Click on Redeem.

Either way, the player will get their 50 Primogems. Intel Gaming may do another giveaway in the future, so Genshin Impact players should stay alert for future giveaways.

