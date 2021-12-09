Net mobile gaming earning to cross $89.6 billion in 2021, PUBG Mobile emerges top grossing game

The world of mobile gaming and esports is expanding its horizons with each passing day. Every other day there is some news regarding mobile gaming titles shattering records and creating new ones both in terms of revenue and downloads. Games such as PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings, Free Fire, and Genshin Impact have been some of the industry leaders in mobile gaming.

According to a recent report by popular analytics firm, Sensor Tower, the player spending on mobile games will reach $89.6 billion from Google Play and the App Store by the end of 2021. The report further states that this gigantic figure makes up for 67.4 percent of the money spent on all apps.

PUBG Mobile becomes highest grossing mobile game in 2021

Top grossing mobile games in 2021 (Image via Sensor Tower)

PUBG Mobile, the popular battle royale from Tencent, has emerged as the top-grossing mobile game of 2021 across Google Play and the App Store. The game has been ranked second on the App Store, while on the Google Play Store the title stands at the 6th spot. The exact revenue figure for PUBG Mobile has not been revealed as of yet.

Player spending in mobile games on App Store and Google Play Store for 2021(image via Sensor Tower)

Earlier in Q3 of 2021, PUBG Mobile completed an all-time revenue of $7 billion, and until the third quarter of this year the game had accumulated a whopping $2.6 billion in revenue.

Top markets by revenue

#1 China 🇨🇳 - 57% ($4B)

#2 U.S. 🇺🇸 - 11.8%

#3 Japan 🇯🇵 - 4.2%

Top markets by revenue

#1 China 🇨🇳 - 57% ($4B)

#2 U.S. 🇺🇸 - 11.8%

#3 Japan 🇯🇵 - 4.2%

Honor of Kings, another popular title by Tencent, stands on the second spot in terms of revenue generated this year. The title is available only in China and still features in the list of the top-grossing game this year, showing the popularity of the game in the Chinese market. The title stands at the top spot in terms of revenue generated just from the App Store. Overall, the game has been able to generate a total of $2.9 billion, a 16 percent rise from the 2020 figure of $2.5 billion. The title has generated more than $10 billion since its inception.

Genshin Impact, the open-world RPG title by miHoYo stands at the 3rd spot in terms of revenue generated in 2021. The game also stands at the third spot in the top-grossing list of both the App and the Play store. The title had become the highest revenue-generating game in the month of September this year putting up a staggering figure of $341.7 million.

Garena Free Fire tops the downloads charts

Top mobile games worldwide for 2021 by downloads (Image via Sensor Tower)

Garena Free Fire, another top mobile Battle royale title, stands at the top of the charts in terms of the downloads numbers across both Google Play and the App Store. The title has crossed 218 million downloads on mobile devices. PUBG Mobile ranks third in this list; however PUBG Mobile takes the crown as the most downloaded game in the App Store for 2021. Meanwhile, Garena Free Fire, along with the most overall number of downloads, also has the most downloads in the Google Play Store.

