PUBG Mobile crosses $7 billion in lifetime revenue

PUBG Mobile, the groundbreaking title by Tencent and Krafton that revolutionized mobile gaming ever since its release, has enjoyed continued success both in terms of revenue and downloads. The revenue numbers for the title keep on growing with each passing day.

According to a recent report by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has surpassed a whopping $7 billion in revenue from lifetime player spending. The game was released on March 28, 2018, and earlier in March this year, right before its third anniversary, the title crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide. The report also stated that the game generated an average of $8.1 million in revenue per day in 2021.

PUBG Mobile emerges second-most revenue-grossing game of 2021 so far

As of Q3 of 2021, PUBG Mobile, along with all its other versions, has accumulated a total of 2.6 billion in revenue, making it the second-highest revenue-grossing game in the world. Honor of Kings, another popular game from Tencent, sits on top of the revenue gathering chart for 2021, while Genshin Impact by miHoYo stands at the third spot.

PUBG Mobile 2021 quarter-wise revenue distribution

In the three quarters gone by, PUBG Mobile has maintained a steady average of quarterly revenue of over $750 million. Q3 of 2021 has been the strongest year for PUBG Mobile with a revenue of $771 million, while Q2 has been the weakest in terms of revenue with a total of $729 million.

PUBG Mobile player spending by quarter (Image via Sensor Tower)

Game For Peace, the major contributor to PUBG Mobile's revenue

The Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, dubbed the Game For Peace, has emerged as the No.1 revenue-generating market. Since the title's release, GFP has accumulated $4 billion in revenue, which is approximately equal to a whopping 57% of player spending worldwide. The United States stands at second place and accounts for 11.8% in player spending, while Japan stands at 4.2%.

Krafton's new IP's Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG: New State

The two recently released titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, and PUBG: New State, a new and futuristic continuation of the PUBG franchise, have also been smashing hits.

In just 4 months of its release, BGMI has accumulated a total of $7 million (52 crores INR Approx). On the other hand, PUBG: New State has accumulated a total of $2.6 million in just 7 days of its global release. This figure is quite astounding as New State has not yet been released in China, which has proven to be a huge market for the PUBG Mobile franchise.

