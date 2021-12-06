Genshin Impact 2.3 redeem codes in December: How to get 50 primogems for free

Genshin Impact players who missed the Primogems giveaway from Steelseries now have a chance for a new redemption code. This week, Crucial Games promoted a Genshin Impact 50 Primogems giveaway by signing up to their website.

Readers should note that the new code is only eligible for gamers who have not claimed one of these Primogem codes (Steelseries). If they have already claimed the code from Steelseries or other similar giveaways, they will no longer receive Primogems even after redeeming the code from the Crucial Games website.

How to redeem Genshin Impact code from Crucial Games giveaway

1) Sign in/ sign up to the Crucial Games website

Sign up to the Crucial Games website (Image via Crucial Games)

The first step you need to do to redeem the Genshin Impact code is by signing in to the website using your email. Open the website by clicking here and tap on the 'Sign In' button in the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the Sign-Up button (Image via Crucial Games)

If you did not have an account, click on the Sign Up button and fill out the needed information to create an account. Then, make sure to tick the checkbox where you have acknowledged the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy at the bottom.

Enter the confirmation code (Image via Crucial Games)

The last step to create your Crucial Games account is by entering the confirmation code sent to your email address. Click submit to continue to the Genshin Impact Primogems giveaway.

2) Get Key from Crucial Games

Click on the Get Key button (Image via Crucial Games)

Once you have created a Crucial Games account (or sign in if you already have an account), go to the Genshin Impact v2.3 50 Primogems Giveaway page from Crucial Games. Click on the 'Get Key' option and wait a moment for them to generate the key.

Note that each account will receive a random key, and one Genshin Impact account can only redeem it once.

3) Enter the redeem code in-game or Genshin Impact website

You have two methods to redeem the code: either through the in-game or Genshin Impact official website.

Redeem code in Genshin Impact

Enter the code in Redeem Rewards section (Image via Genshin Impact)

For this method, you can enter the redemption code through Genshin Impact. Follow the instructions below to redeem the code:

Open Genshin Impact Click on Paimon Menu on the top left corner of the screen Go to Account > Redeem Code Enter the code and click on Exchange

Redeem code through the website

Select the Server and Character Nickname first (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second method involves going to the Genshin Impact Redeem Code website. Then, log in with your account and follow the steps below:

Select the correct server (America, Europe, Asia, or TW, HK, MO) Make sure the Character Nickname displayed is accurate Copy and paste the code to the Redemption Code box Click on the Redeem button

After entering the code, you can open your in-game mail to check the Primogems and claim it before it expires.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar