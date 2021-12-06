10 Genshin Impact memes that sum up the Albedo quest in version 2.3

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in Genshin Impact turned out to be a massive hit among players. The biggest reason behind the event's popularity was undoubtedly Albedo.

Although the Geo Sword user isn't the best during combat, he boasts one of the most well written character storylines in the entire game. The latest event revolves around the battle between Durin and Albedo, and how the traveler was able to identify the Impostor.

Here are some memes that players have made around Albedo and his story in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact memes on Albedo's quest in 2.3 update

Albedo stabbing himself goes viral

It would be an understatement to say that the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event contained great cut scenes, especially during the introduction of the Whopperflower boss and Albedo stabbing himself.

Interestingly, the cut scene where Albedo stabs the Impostor out of nowhere has turned into a meme template, and here are some hilarious spinoffs that have resulted from it:

How many Albedos are there in Genshin Impact?

Another popular meme among Genshin Impact players claims that there are several Albedo Impostors in Dragonspine. In the latest quest, the Alchemist himself tells the traveler about his past and the failed Primordial Human Project.

Based on the storyline, it seems like there are three Albedos (failed Primordial Human Project, original, and Durin).

Here are some memes on the excess of Albedos in Genshin Impact:

Childe🐳 @Childe_txt // genshin spoilers



after finishing the event story, all I can think of is which Albedo am I talking to right now 😔 // genshin spoilersafter finishing the event story, all I can think of is which Albedo am I talking to right now 😔 https://t.co/DbTviCgjFf

Paimon's painting meme

The most popular meme that originated from Albedo's quest is related to Paimon. So much so that netizens around the world used the template for making memes that weren't even related to Genshin Impact.

A plethora of memes featured paintings made by the traveler and Albedo, especially the one where Paimon was recreated in the Mona Lisa's likeness.

aeri ༊*·˚ @strobwaeri that's why when i saw paimon's painting it looks familiar to me that's why when i saw paimon's painting it looks familiar to me https://t.co/t4wVktSbYV

uoʞıɐd @itspaikon i cant believe they made the paimon painting into a real painting i cant believe they made the paimon painting into a real painting https://t.co/SYbPhOitEx

It is evident that the Genshin Impact community loved the story quest in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in patch 2.3. Albedo has suddenly become one of the most popular characters ever, thanks to his heart-touching lore.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, both Eula and Albedo are featured in their respective re-run banners. Players who've unlocked the Geo sword user should also focus on getting the Cinnabar Spindle (Albedo's signature weapon) and its refinement material from the event.

Edited by Danyal Arabi