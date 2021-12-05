Where is the 4th snowman in Genshin Impact? Location & How to build

One of Genshin Impact's events, 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms,' is coming to an end, and players only have a week left to complete any leftover challenges. In the recent Act 3: A Secret Born From Ashes, the event unlocked the last challenges for Born of the Snow and Dragonspine Special Training.

Born of the Snow is a mini-event where players need to build a snowman. The last and fourth snowman will be available after gamers complete the Story Quest Act 3: A Secret Born From Ashes in Genshin Impact.

The location of the 4th snowman in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can only spot the 4th snowman after completing Story Quest Act 3: A Secret Born from Ashes. Gamers can start this quest by heading to Albedo's campsite in Dragonspine.

A Secret Born From Ashes story quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

If new players do not remember the location of Albedo's campsite, they can open the quest menu and click on the navigate button on the bottom right corner of the screen. The game will open a map and point out where players need to go.

Location of the 4th snowman (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the story quest, Genshin Impact players can go to the same area where they built all the snowmen near Snow-Covered Path in Dragonspine.

The last half-build snowman (Image via Genshin Impact)

They will see the last half-built snowman not far from the previous three snowmen from earlier phases of the event. Click on the option 'Build a Puffy Snowman' to start creating the last snowman.

How to create a snowman in Genshin Impact

Snowman components are required to build a snowman (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need several snowman components before they can make a snowman. The components required are:

Snowman Head Snowman Hands Snowman Hat Snowman Scarf Snowman Eyes Snowman Nose

Complete challenges to obtain snowman components (Image via Genshin Impact)

Snowman components can be obtained by completing Tracker Training and Combat Training in Dragonspine Special Training. More specifically, players can get four Snowman Heads by finishing the first and second challenges of Tracker and Combat Training.

Meanwhile, the Snowman Hands until the Snowman Nose can be collected by melting the Ice Crystal Piles from the Tracker Training. The components received will be random, so gamers should aim to melt all the ice piles to get all the available components.

Select the appropriate components to build a snowman (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players have all the components, they can head back to the snowmen location in Snow-Covered Path, Dragonspine. Interact with the last snowman from the prompt 'Build a Puffy Snowman' and select the appropriate components for each section. Lastly, click the save button to complete the snowman.

By building the last snowman, players will receive three Snowman Torso that allows them to create snowmen in their Serenitea Pot. The furnishings will be permanent, so players should collect them before the event ends.

