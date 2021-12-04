How to build a snowman in Teapot realm in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can now build a Snowman in their Serenia Pot realm. With the 2.3 update, the 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms' event introduced a wide range of frosty elements to the game.

By completing the final phase of 'Born of the Snow', part of the ongoing event, players can unlock certain Snowman blueprints that can be used in the Serenia Pot.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Version 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" is now online!

The Strategy Guides Contest for the new Version has begun today!



Submission Period: November 24, 2021 – January 3, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)



Click Here to Participate >>>

hoyolab.com/contribution/78



Version 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" is now online!

The Strategy Guides Contest for the new Version has begun today!

Submission Period: November 24, 2021 – January 3, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8)

Here's a quick guide to building a snowman in the Teapot realm in Genshin Impact.

How to acquire snowman blueprints in Genshin Impact

The first step to build a snowman in the Teapot realm is collecting the blueprint for the item. To do so, players must initiate the A Secret Born From Ashes quest from the quest menu. It is currently available as the Act 3 of 'Shadows Amidst Snowstorms'.

After completing the quest, players will receive a 'Snowman Torso: Sitting Pretty' blueprint. Three more blueprints can be obtained by completing the final challenge in the 'Born of the Snow' event, which requires players to build four Puffy snowmen.

How to place a snowman in Serenia Pot in Genshin Impact

After acquiring the blueprints, players simply have to visit their Serenia Pot in Genshin Impact and place the snowman from the Landscape section. Furniture/Items can be placed by clicking on the hand icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Each snowman provides 30 Adeptal Energy, implying that players can get a total of 120 Adeptal Energy by placing all four landscapes.

The final step is to place components and build a Puffy Snowman. The components can be collected from the Dragonspine Special Training. In each stage of the special training, players have to find and melt eight piles of snow in a marked area.

Every pile of snow gives a component which can be Head, Hands, Hat, Scarf, Eyes, or Nose.

With these components, players can make unique snowmen that best suit their Realm.

Four snowmen in the Serenia Pot realm in Genshin Impact (Image via YouTube/Noxxis Gaming)

The Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event will soon come to an end, before which players should focus on completing all the challenges in Dragonspine Special Training.

Another important challenge is to defeat the Cryo Whopperflower boss several times, as it can help in getting the refinement material for the Cinnabar Spindle (Albedo's signature weapon).

