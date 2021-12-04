How to vote for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021

Voting for Genshin Impact at the Game Awards 2021 is surprisingly easy.

First, players need to go to the website. Here is a hyperlink to do so.

The results will be announced on December 9, 2021, so gamers don't have to wait too long to see who wins in each category. In Genshin Impact's case, it's nominated for:

Best Ongoing

Best Mobile Game

There are 30 categories in total, so some gamers might also wish to vote for other games at the same time. It should go without saying, but players have to vote for their favorites before December 9, 2021.

Voting for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021

The home page for The Game Awards 2021 (Image via The Game Awards) )

On the top right is an option to sign in; it's paramount that players sign in before voting. One can log in by using their:

Twitter

Facebook

Google Account

Twitch

Click on any of those icons and follow the instructions. Once a player is done with that, they should head back to the home page. They have two ways to vote, which is done by clicking on:

Start Voting View All Categories

The former will lead the player through all 30 categories. If that doesn't seem appealing, they can also click on the latter and find Genshin Impact manually.

Genshin Impact's categories

The two categories relevant to Genshin Impact fans (Image via The Game Awards 2021)

If gamers wish to use the "Start Voting" option, they will find Genshin Impact on the 9th and 11th categories. Alternatively, those who use the other method can search for Genshin Impact and vote from there.

Note: Players must be signed in to vote. Otherwise, a prompt to sign in will come up instead of being able to vote for their favorites at The Game Awards 2021.

An example of a player voting for Genshin Impact (Image via The Game Awards 2021)

Under Best Ongoing, Genshin Impact is up against:

Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Under Best Mobile Game, Genshin Impact is up against:

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Once a player votes, it should say "VOTE PLACED." Also, the "VOTES CAST" section near the top right should state anything but 0/30 (depending on how many categories a player voted on).

Remember, gamers aren't required to vote for all 30 categories. If they only wish for Genshin Impact to win, they can vote in two out of the 30 categories in The Game Awards 2021.

Other information on The Game Awards 2021

All 30 categories (Image via The Game Awards 2021)

The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM PST. The 30 categories are:

Game of the Year Best Game Direction Best Narrative Best Art Direction Best Score and Music Best Audio Design Best Performance Games for Impact Best Ongoing Best Indie Best Mobile Game Best Community Support Innovation in Accessbility Best VR/AR Best Action Game Best Action/Adventure Best Role Playing Best Fighting Best Family Best Sim/Strategy Best Sports/Racing Best Multiplayer Content Creator of the Year Best Debut Indie Most Anticipated Game Best Esports Game Best Esports Athlete Best Esports Team Best Esports Coach Best Esports Event

