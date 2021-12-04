×
How to vote for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021

Genshin Impact fans might wish to vote for the game at The Game Awards 2021 (Image via miHoYo, The Game Awards 2021)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Dec 04, 2021 03:12 AM IST
Feature

Voting for Genshin Impact at the Game Awards 2021 is surprisingly easy.

First, players need to go to the website. Here is a hyperlink to do so.

The results will be announced on December 9, 2021, so gamers don't have to wait too long to see who wins in each category. In Genshin Impact's case, it's nominated for:

  • Best Ongoing
  • Best Mobile Game

There are 30 categories in total, so some gamers might also wish to vote for other games at the same time. It should go without saying, but players have to vote for their favorites before December 9, 2021.

Voting for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards 2021

The home page for The Game Awards 2021 (Image via The Game Awards) )
On the top right is an option to sign in; it's paramount that players sign in before voting. One can log in by using their:

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google Account
  • Twitch

Click on any of those icons and follow the instructions. Once a player is done with that, they should head back to the home page. They have two ways to vote, which is done by clicking on:

  1. Start Voting
  2. View All Categories

The former will lead the player through all 30 categories. If that doesn't seem appealing, they can also click on the latter and find Genshin Impact manually.

Genshin Impact's categories

The two categories relevant to Genshin Impact fans (Image via The Game Awards 2021)
If gamers wish to use the "Start Voting" option, they will find Genshin Impact on the 9th and 11th categories. Alternatively, those who use the other method can search for Genshin Impact and vote from there.

Note: Players must be signed in to vote. Otherwise, a prompt to sign in will come up instead of being able to vote for their favorites at The Game Awards 2021.

An example of a player voting for Genshin Impact (Image via The Game Awards 2021)
Under Best Ongoing, Genshin Impact is up against:

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Under Best Mobile Game, Genshin Impact is up against:

  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

Once a player votes, it should say "VOTE PLACED." Also, the "VOTES CAST" section near the top right should state anything but 0/30 (depending on how many categories a player voted on).

Remember, gamers aren't required to vote for all 30 categories. If they only wish for Genshin Impact to win, they can vote in two out of the 30 categories in The Game Awards 2021.

Other information on The Game Awards 2021

All 30 categories (Image via The Game Awards 2021)
The Game Awards 2021 is scheduled to take place on December 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM PST. The 30 categories are:

  1. Game of the Year
  2. Best Game Direction
  3. Best Narrative
  4. Best Art Direction
  5. Best Score and Music
  6. Best Audio Design
  7. Best Performance
  8. Games for Impact
  9. Best Ongoing
  10. Best Indie
  11. Best Mobile Game
  12. Best Community Support
  13. Innovation in Accessbility
  14. Best VR/AR
  15. Best Action Game
  16. Best Action/Adventure
  17. Best Role Playing
  18. Best Fighting
  19. Best Family
  20. Best Sim/Strategy
  21. Best Sports/Racing
  22. Best Multiplayer
  23. Content Creator of the Year
  24. Best Debut Indie
  25. Most Anticipated Game
  26. Best Esports Game
  27. Best Esports Athlete
  28. Best Esports Team
  29. Best Esports Coach
  30. Best Esports Event

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
