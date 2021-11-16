×
Genshin Impact nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021

Genshin Impact has two nominations for The Game Awards 2021 (Image via miHoYo, The Game Awards)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Nov 17, 2021 12:09 AM IST
News

Genshin Impact has recently been nominated for the "Best Mobile Game" category at The Game Awards 2021.

A nomination isn't the same as winning an award, but Genshin Impact fans can vote for it to help its chances. Winners will be announced on December 9, 2021 and there's a possibility that Genshin Impact will add another accolade to its repertoire.

There are several categories for The Game Awards 2021, but only two main ones involving Genshin Impact. The first one is "Best Mobile Game." It's competing against:

  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokemon Unite

In order to vote for it, players must head to thegameawards.com/nominees.

They can either select "Start Voting" or "View All Categories" to begin the process. Regardless, fans will see Genshin Impact as an option for the "Best Mobile Game."

Gamers will be required to sign in to The Game Awards' website if they want to vote. One can use their Twitter, Facebook, Google or Twitch accounts to log in. The process is seamless and shouldn't take up much of a player's time.

Once they're logged in, they can vote for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact also nominated for "best on-going game" at The Game Awards 2021

How voting looks like on the website (Image via The Games Awards 2021)
The second category that Genshin Impact was nominated for is "Best Ongoing Game." It's competing against:

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

The process for voting is the same and the player uses the same website to search for it. It's the ninth category, whereas the "Best Mobile Game" is the eleventh category. If players only care about the Genshin nominees and nothing else, they can click on "view all categories" on the homepage.

From there, type Genshin Impact into the search bar to see both "Best Ongoing" and "Best Mobile Game."

The two categories that Genshin Impact was nominated for (Image via The Game Awards 2021)
Those are the only two nominations that Genshin Impact earned for this year's The Game Awards. Remember, the results will be revealed on December 9, 2021. Naturally, that means any voting attempts after that date are irrelevant.

There are 30 categories for The Game Awards 2021, so players don't have to only focus on Genshin Impact. All 30 categories include:

  1. Game of the Year
  2. Best Game Direction
  3. Best Narrative
  4. Best Art Direction
  5. Best Score and Music
  6. Best Audio Design
  7. Best Performance
  8. Games for Impact
  9. Best Ongoing
  10. Best Indie
  11. Best Mobile Game
  12. Best Community Support
  13. Innovation in Accessbility
  14. Best VR/AR
  15. Best Action Game
  16. Best Action/Adventure
  17. Best Role Playing
  18. Best Fighting
  19. Best Family
  20. Best Sim/Strategy
  21. Best Sports/Racing
  22. Best Multiplayer
  23. Content Creator of the Year
  24. Best Debut Indie
  25. Most Anticipated Game
  26. Best Esports Game
  27. Best Esports Athlete
  28. Best Esports Team
  29. Best Esports Coach
  30. Best Esports Event

Genshin Impact players can vote for whatever they like in The Game Awards 2021, but they better not forget to do so by December 9, 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
