How to get free 800 primogems in Genshin Impact (December 4 to 7)

Genshin Impact dropped a new announcement an hour ago regarding their recent awards. The official Genshin Impact website informed fans that the game has won the 'PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD" and "PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)."

miHoYo will reward players for supporting Genshin Impact with a thank-you gift of 800 Primogems. The announcement successfully riled up the community as the prizes are very unexpected.

Here's how gamers can claim their rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the " PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD" and "PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)"!



We will be giving out 800 Primogems from December 4 to December 7!



View details here:

genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail… Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the " PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD" and "PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)"!We will be giving out 800 Primogems from December 4 to December 7!View details here: Dear Travelers,Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the " PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD" and "PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)"! We will be giving out 800 Primogems from December 4 to December 7!View details here:genshin.mihoyo.com/en/news/detail…

How to claim 800 Primogems from a thank-you letter in Genshin Impact

alex ☾ @kazoxiaoo @GenshinImpact hold up are you giving us 800 primos only in total per player or 800 primos daily from 4-7 december? 🕴🏻 @GenshinImpact hold up are you giving us 800 primos only in total per player or 800 primos daily from 4-7 december? 🕴🏻

A total of 800 Primogems will be given to all Genshin Impact fans from December 4 to December 7. First, however, it is important to clarify the misunderstanding of some players regarding the numbers.

Genshin Impact will give out 200 Primogems for four days starting tomorrow, instead of 800 Primogems per day.

December 4: 200 Primogems

December 5: 200 Primogems

December 6: 200 Primogems

December 7: 200 Primogems

The Primogems rewards will be sent via in-game mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

The rewards will be given via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day. These mails can be claimed at any time as long as they are before the end of version 2.3.

However, this reward will only be given to players above Adventure Rank 7 or above. Thus, new players may need to increase their rank before getting the Primogems.

How to access in-game mail in Genshin Impact

Open Paimon Menu to access in-game mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can open their in-game mail by clicking on the Paimon Menu in the top left corner of the screen.

The mail icon is in the middle of the Paimon Menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once Paimon Menu is opened, gamers will see an email icon in the middle row of the menu. Simply click on the icon to open their in-game mail. If new players successfully reach Adventure Rank 7 and above, they can expect Primogem letters from the developer team.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to the thank you letter regarding this award, Genshin Impact also recently released a new Web Event, 'Traveler's Picture Book,' that rewards players with 80 Primogems. Readers can check out the article here to learn how to get Primogems from the new Genshin Impact web event.

Edited by Saman