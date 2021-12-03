How to unlock and switch realm layout in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact provides a resting place for the Travelers within the Serenitea Pot. Players can create their dream home in the pot and decorate it with any furnishings available.

If gamers don't have any inspiration to design the house, they can visit their friend's Serenitea Pot in Co-Op Mode. Inside the pot, players will be met by Tubby, the Teapot Spirit, who will give them access to numerous Housing features. One of the features is switching the realm design in the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact: Unlocking the 4 realm layouts in Serenitea Pot and how to switch between them

There are four different realm layouts in the current version of Genshin Impact. Each of the designs has a different atmosphere, and players can choose to decorate all of them once they are unlocked.

Floating Abode Emerald Peak Cool Isle Silken Courtyard

Increase Trust Rank to unlock more Realm Layouts (Image via Genshin Impact)

New players who have just obtained their Serenitea Pot can unlock one realm layout of their choice from Floating Abode to Cool Isle. They will then need to increase Tubby's Trust Rank to further unlock the other two realms.

Reach level 40 for Silken Courtyard realm layout (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the Silken Courtyard, gamers can only obtain this realm design by reaching level 40 of Sacred Sakura's Favor in Inazuma.

Reach level 8 of Trust Rank to unlock a new Realm Layout

Reach level 10 of Trust Rank to unlock the last Realm Layout

Reach level 40 of Sacred Sakura's Favor to unlock Silken Courtyard

Talk to Tubby to switch realm layout (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans can change their layout design by talking to Tubby in the Serenitea Pot. By choosing the Switch Realm Style option, they can change the realm layout to any of the designs they have already unlocked.

How to increase Trust Rank and Sacred Sakura's Favor in Genshin Impact

Create a new furnishing for the first time to obtain Trust Rank (Image via Genshin Impact)

The only way to increase the Trust Rank in the Serenitea Pot is to create each furnishing for the first time. Gamers can see a small blue teapot icon on the furnishing that has never been created.

One furnishing can give 60 Trust Rank after being created for the first time, but that specific furnishing will no longer give any Trust Rank. Instead, players need to find another furnishing blueprint that has yet to be created for more Trust Rank.

Offer Electro Sigil to Sacred Sakura's Favor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, gamers need to offer Electro Sigil to the tree to increase Sacred Sakura's Favor. The said Sigil can be obtained by opening treasure chests, completing one-time domains and obtaining rewards from the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma.

Genshin Impact players can also obtain other valuable rewards besides the Silken Courtyard realm layout by offering Electro Sigils to Sacred Sakura's Favors. The notable prizes are Acquaint Fate, Crown of Insight and Intertwined Fates.

