Genshin Impact Traveler's Picture Book event: How to send characters on expedition

The Traveler's Picture Book event in Genshin Impact involves expeditions, and some players are stumped on how to do it.

It's an event that lasts from 3 December 2021, to 13 December 2021, up to 03/59 (UTC-5). There are several tasks to do, but it's the one related to sending characters on an expedition that is tricking some new players. Specifically, it's:

"Begin and complete an expedition."

Like the other tasks that players will receive, it's something that they must do in-game.

This event takes place on a website. If players don't know which one it is, they can click on this hyperlink.

How to send characters on expedition for the Traveler's Picture Book event in Genshin Impact

Players need to pick the relevant server before moving on to the actual event (Image via miHoYo)

Before diving into how one can do expeditions, it's worth letting new players know how to get started with the Traveler's Picture Book event.

As this is a web event, players are recommended to log in beforehand to miHoYo's website to save time. After doing so, they should head to the Traveler's Picture Book event and select their server. It should automatically show them their character name and UID if they choose the correct server.

Click on the confirmation button to get started on this event. This article is specifically about the "Get More Colors" section. Day 1 has a task related to expeditions, so here is how they can do it.

How to begin and complete an expedition in Genshin Impact

The Adventurer's Guild is where players can start expeditions (Image via Genshin Impact)

To do an expedition in Genshin Impact, do the following:

Head to any Adventurer's Guild and talk to Katheryne. Select the "Dispatch Character on Expedition" option. Claim any previous expeditions if there is no open slot. Select any of the "+" symbols. Select any timeframe (4h is recommended for players who only want to do this event). Click on "Select Characters" from the bottom right. Click on any character to send them on an expedition.

Now the Day 1 task is very important to reread. It states that players must "Begin and complete an expedition." Hence, completing any previously established expeditions will not count.

Instead, they must start a new one and wait for that one to finish. Players can get the Painting Color after receiving the rewards from that expedition in Genshin Impact.

Expedition tips in Genshin Impact

It's easy to find where one begins an expedition (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's advisable to use a unit that has a passive allowing them to complete an expedition in a particular region 25% faster than usual. Not only that, but players should select 4h as their expedition time to save time.

Here are the best characters for expeditions thanks to their passives:

Bennett (Mondstadt)

Chongyun (Liyue)

Fischl (Mondstadt)

Keqing (Liyue)

Kujou Sara (Inazuma)

Bennett and Fischl are valuable here (Image via Genshin Impact)

Their passive won't work in every region. For example, Bennett only gets the 25% time-saving effect in Mondstadt; he wouldn't get the same bonus in Liyue or Inazuma.

Aside from that, expeditions take several real-life hours. Skipping time in Genshin Impact won't speed things up. Once the expeditions are done, players should collect the loot and check the web event to see if they can receive the Painting Colors reward.

