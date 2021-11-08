Who is Grand Master Varka in Genshin Impact?

Even over a year after Genshin Impact's global release, gamers still wonder about an important character in Mondstadt, Grand Master Varka.
In Genshin Impact, Varka is the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius. However, despite his importance to the city, he's still yet to appear in-game. The Grand Master's been away on an expedition, leaving many Genshin Impact fans curious about both his personality and his whereabouts.
Genshin Impact's hints and reveals about Grand Master Varka
In Genshin Impact, Varka is the leader of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius. However, Varka hasn't actually been in Mondstadt since the Traveler first appeared in Teyvat. Instead, Jean has taken on the role of Acting Grand Master in his absence.
With Varka still unseen in Genshin Impact, much is yet to be discovered about the Grand Master. Nevertheless, there are a few hints in the story that already reveal some details about this character.
Varka's travels outside Mondstadt
Varka took his leave from Mondstadt about half a year before the Traveler first arrived in Mondstadt. The Grand Master took off for an expedition, leaving Jean in charge of his normal duties.
Evidently, Varka's venture outside Mondstadt was no surprise. Expeditions are commonplace to this character, as he seems to go out for regular adventuring.
Varka's personality in Genshin Impact
Jean has a good relationship with Varka, but the two have rather different personalities. Jean is known for her discipline and strong work ethic, while Varka is more carefree.
Varka is also known to be a well-liked individual in Mondstadt. Though he may not be home very much, the citizens seem to think fondly of the Knights' Grand Master. Should Varka ever appear in person in Genshin Impact, the Traveler may learn more about his character traits and why the people care for him.
Varka’s strength in Genshin Impact
Among the Knights of Favonius, Varka is believed to be the strongest. Jean has mentioned his legendary conquests, and Tartaglia has said he'd like to fight Varka at some point. The Fatui Harbinger even called him the "titan of the Knights of Favonius."
In combat, it's implied that Varka is skilled with a claymore. This is evident in the fact that he likely taught the wolf-like character, Razor, how to use the weapon.
The Knight of Boreas
Varka holds the title "Knight of Boreas" in Mondstadt. The weekly boss, Andrius, is known as "Lupus Boreas," so Varka's title surely relates to a wolf.
Genshin Impact lore has revealed that titles involving a wolf or lion are only given to Mondstadt knights with great leadership potential. Varka is Bennett's role model precisely because of his ability to lead, so the "Knight of Boreas" title seems to fit the Grand Master perfectly.
Varka’s future in Genshin Impact
Many of the Knights of Favonius have become playable characters in Genshin Impact. Since Varka's been mentioned a few times now, it's worth speculating that he may become playable as well.
The Traveler could meet Varka at any time or place in Genshin Impact. The Grand Master is out adventuring, so, in some future update, players could meet Varka anywhere in Teyvat.