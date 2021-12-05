Top 5 most used Genshin Impact characters in Spiral Abyss 2.3

Some Genshin Impact characters are better suited for the harsh environment of the Spiral Abyss 2.3. For example, a character like Bennett is easy to fit on most teams to complete the Spiral Abyss successfully. By comparison, a unit like Lisa isn't ideal in most team comps.

Usage rate isn't the same as the number of players who own the character. Instead, it's based on how likely a player will use them, provided they possess the character.

Note: All of the usage rate data comes from spiralabyss.org.

Who are the top five most used Genshin Impact characters for the Spiral Abyss 2.3?

#1 - Kazuha (95.6%)

Kazuha has been excellent for the Spiral Abyss since his debut (Image via Genshin Impact)

Anybody fortunate enough to own Kazuha knows how valuable he is as a character. He excels at wiping out several mobs and bosses alike, particularly because of how powerful his Swirl capabilities can be in the Spiral Abyss.

Understandably, a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer is his most-used artifact set. It makes his already top-tier damage even better, and there isn't any other artifact set that can compete with it in that regard.

Iron Sting is his most-used sword by a noticeable margin. It boosts his Elemental Mastery by a good amount, and it's an easy-to-obtain F2P weapon.

#2 - Bennett (92.4%)

Bennett is the most used 4-star character in the Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most Genshin Impact players should be aware of how top-tier Bennett is. He isn't just a terrific 4-star unit; he's legitimately one of the best characters to use in the Spiral Abyss. His Elemental Burst gives his teammates a much-needed ATK boost alongside some healing.

Predictably, that makes the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige artifact sets his most popular. Several swords work well for him, as none of them are overcentralized as far as usage goes. Unsurprisingly, being so splashable makes Bennett a common sight on most Spiral Abyss teams.

#3 - Zhongli (90.9%)

Zhongli has a useful kit all-around (Image via Genshin Impact)

If one needs a unit to bolster their team's sustain, then Zhongli is a safe character to go with in the Spiral Abyss. He provides the highest HP shields in Genshin Impact and his DPS potential is deceptively high for a support unit.

A 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith has the highest usage of all of his artifact sets. It improves his HP, which in turn makes his shields stronger. Its 4-piece set effect also bolsters this shield even further.

No weapon has overwhelmingly high usage for Zhongli in Genshin Impact 2.3's Spiral Abyss.

#4 - Xingqiu (87.1%)

Xingqiu is a wonderful support unit (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu is usually behind Bennett regarding Spiral Abyss usage in Genshin Impact. Still, that means he's the second-best 4-star character here, making him outclass some 5-star characters in terms of use.

None of his artifacts are too high when it comes to usage, although any that boosts his supportive qualities in Genshin Impact is ideal (like a 2-piece Noblesse Oblige).

His most used weapon is the Sacrificial Sword by an overwhelmingly high majority. A high Energy Recharge stat plus a great effect of resetting his Elemental Skill makes Xingqiu's supportive abilities even better than usual in Genshin Impact.

#5 - Raiden Shogun (87.1%)

Elemental Bursts come easily for Raiden Shogun owners (Image via Genshin Impact)

An excellent battery with an easy-to-charge Elemental Burst is a great trait to have in a unit. Not only that, but her overall Electro DMG is incredible.

The most common artifact set is a 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate by a significant margin. It boosts her easy-to-charge Energy Recharge by 20% and increases her Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of her Energy Recharge stat (up to 75%).

None of the Raiden Shogun's Polearms have a massive usage rate worth mentioning in the Spiral Abyss 2.3.

