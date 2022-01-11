Heizou & Ayato may appear in Genshin Impact 2.6 Update, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks may have revealed two upcoming characters for future updates. Heizou and Ayato are two long-awaited Inazuman characters who have become quite popular in the fandom, even though they have yet to be officially revealed.

The two have made several appearances in the game's dialog and in-game lore, but nothing is certain about their visuals yet. There have been some leaks about Ayato's kit in the past, which may give some credence to his release in update 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Ayato and Heizou's possible release

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2.6 will introduce 2 new characters



Ayato - 5 Star

Heizou - 4 Star [Questionable]2.6 will introduce 2 new charactersAyato - 5 StarHeizou - 4 Star

This new leak comes courtesy of UBatcha, who has had a track record of being a reputable source. Fans have been waiting for more information on Kamisato Ayato's release for quite a while, and it seems like he may finally be arriving.

However, this leak is labeled questionable, so fans should take it with a pinch of salt. Genshin Impact 2.6 isn't too far away, considering that the 2.4 update is about to arrive. If this leak does turn out to be true, players will be able to experience Ayato's release somewhere around March or early April.

Daily Ayato @AyatoDailyyyyy WHY YOU SHOULD STOP WISHING AND START SAVING FOR KAMISATO AYATO:

1. He’s most likely going to be a 5 star hydro sword user

2. He has a high chance of being very good-looking (based on leaks)

3. He is probably coming out in 2.6, which is getting rly close!! WHY YOU SHOULD STOP WISHING AND START SAVING FOR KAMISATO AYATO:1. He’s most likely going to be a 5 star hydro sword user2. He has a high chance of being very good-looking (based on leaks)3. He is probably coming out in 2.6, which is getting rly close!!

Ayato's leaks have indicated that he will likely be a 5-star Hydro sword character, thanks to a few descriptions of his skills found in game files. It's unknown whether he will be a main DPS or support. Either way, players are due for another powerful Hydro character.

Ayato's release will likely coincide with another big Inazuman event, seeing as he is a member of the Kamisato household. Fans will definitely want to keep an eye on their Primogems to make sure they can get Ayato when he releases.

Heizou leaks

Shikanoin Heizou is a possible upcoming 4-star character who also hails from Inazuma. Heizou hasn't made an appearance in Genshin Impact yet, but he has appeared in dialogs and character voicelines.

Heizou is a young detective who prioritizes his own goals over any official duties. Still, he's great at his work and follows his principles, though understanding him can be hard.

He is a rebellious young man who butts heads with characters like Kujou Sara and the Sango Detective Agency. Heizou will definitely be an interesting choice once he releases later this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal new characters, and fans will want to keep an eye out for any official information on Ayato or Heizou.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul