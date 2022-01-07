Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun weekly boss to ignore shields and have time-stop ability

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks have revealed some powerful attacks that the new Raiden Shogun will use during her weekly boss battle. She appears to have incredibly potent Electro-powered attacks that can defeat players in an instant.

Her massive slashes can hit through shields and even seem to stop time in its tracks. This boss battle may be the most cinematic one that Genshin Impact has ever had. Raiden Shogun looks to be pulling out all of her strength to take down players, and they'll definitely want to be prepared to take her on.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun's powerful new attacks can stop time

Raiden Shogun may become a huge threat during the events of Genshin Impact 2.5. While the exact reason is still unknown, it seems like players will be facing off against her ultimate puppet form, wielding the full might of her Electro powers. Raiden is deploying all of her strongest attacks, slashing at players with a supercharged swipe that stops time itself. This attack appears to hit through Zhongli's shield, which can stand up to some of the strongest attacks in the game.

prince⁷🍁 @zhongliarchives @genshinmains healers and shielders are useless to that one particular attack of raiden, i believe its time stop ability, based on leaks u have to charge that orb to make some sort of protective barrier lol @genshinmains healers and shielders are useless to that one particular attack of raiden, i believe its time stop ability, based on leaks u have to charge that orb to make some sort of protective barrier lol

Fans have speculated that to survive this powerful blow, you'll need to complete a protective barrier of some kind during the fight. It's likely that this will be the main mechanic of the weekly boss, similar to managing temperature during Signora's battle. Fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for this barrier, as Raiden's ultimate slash can wipe a character's entire health bar with one hit.

Where is the Raiden boss fight?

It seems like this fight will be held near the Grand Narukami Shrine, likely as a scheme between Yae Miko and Ei, the true form of the Shogun. It's likely that the puppet Shogun has gotten out of control, and the Traveler will be tasked with taking it down themselves. Fans will definitely want to keep their eyes peeled on any story developments in the future, as they may provide hints on how to defeat this massive foe.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks are providing an early look at this amazingly powerful boss, and players won't want to miss out.

