How to use visions to find Starsplinter Iron in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has added a ton of new items to collect, including the new Starsplinter Iron which is part of The Crane Returns on the Wind quest. This quest may seem tricky at first, but for any player who has gone through enough of the game's events, the solution is clear.

Finding these rare rocks is a surprisingly easy task with the right character. Some fans might also be stuck hunting for hours with certain characters like Zhongli and Venti. Here's the secret to finding these bright yellow rocks in this quest.

The Crane Returns on the Wind quest in Genshin Impact 2.4: How to find Starsplinter Iron

YUN JIN AND XIAO???? HAVER 🧐🇬🇧 @_YahooTao just noticed a very cool detail in the archon quest



as the quest states if a character with a vision goes near starsplinter iron their vision glows, but venti and zhongli's visions don't actually glow because their visions are fake.



as the quest states if a character with a vision goes near starsplinter iron their vision glows, but venti and zhongli's visions don't actually glow because their visions are fake.

While many players may have assumed that Elemental Sight played a key role in locating this hunk of iron, it turns out that a different type of Vision is required. Each character in Genshin Impact carries a Vision on their person, an item that represents their willpower and helps them channel the elements. This item is gifted to them by their respective Archon, the masters of the world's elements.

These Visions usually tend to appear as extra cosmetics, but sometimes the game will utilize them during tricky puzzles.

amy @raidenspet obsessed with the attention to detail in that ei doesn't react to the starsplinter iron because she has no vision

The Vision mentioned in this quest is none other than the Visions worn by the characters in-game. These ornaments will light up with a bright yellow glow when players are near a Starsplinter Iron, making the presence of this rare mineral known.

This is similar to a past event from Genshin's earlier days known as the Unreconciled Stars event. Fans familiar with this event will be able to find this precious resource easily.

Evy @gravitonend ah, a nod to the Unreconciled Stars event.



Zhongli and Venti's Visions are fake, so they don't react to the Starsplinter Iron, but they do glow when their Bursts are ready. Ei, however, does not wear a fake Vision at all.

However, characters like Venti, Raiden Shogun, and Zhongli will not have their visions light up. This is due to the fact that their visions are actually artificially crafted because they wield their elements naturally. So any players who utilize these Archons as their main units will need to swap off to find the Starsplinter Iron.

Genshin Impact's attention to detail remains an important feature, and players will definitely want to keep a close eye on their character's Visions as they hunt for the Starsplinter Iron.

