Who is Yelan in Genshin Impact?

Yelan is a character mentioned in a few leaks but has few concrete details about its role in Genshin Impact.

Still, many players wish to know more about this mysterious character. It's vital to note that there is no confirmed data on this character's Vision, weapon, or rarity (if Yelan is a playable character).

Genshin Impact players already know the banners for Genshin Impact 2.3, so Yelan will not be a playable character in that version. Some leakers stated that Yelan appeared briefly in the Moonchase Festival (shown in the above image).

Explaining who Yelan is in Genshin Impact

Yelan is on the left, Fu Hua is on the right (Image via miHoYo)

Some leakers have stated that Yelan's design takes inspiration from a Honkai Impact 3rd character known as Fu Hua. Assuming that Yelan is the character shown in the Moonchase Festival cutscene, there are a few similarities between the character designs.

Genshin Impact has had more obvious inspirations before, such as Yae Miko looking a lot like Yae Sakura. Yelan is referenced in the in-game data, but there is no valuable data to decipher (compared to leaked characters like Itto).

It's worth noting that some players speculated the character on the left to be Madame Ping in her younger days, as she also has the Cleansing Bell. As the character in that cutscene is not a major focus, Travelers don't know the true answer yet.

What is known about Yelan?

Virtually nothing is known about Yelan, other than the name exists (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan is likely a character from Liyue. However, there is still no confirmation if Yelan is a male or female character. If it is Yelan in the Moonchase cutscene and not Madame Ping, then one can see that the character wields a Polearm.

Some players even speculate that Yelan is Madame Ping, but there are no credible leaks or confirmations of that theory being accurate. Ultimately, all that players know about Yelan is that the character name exists in the files.

There is currently no confirmed model or any other valuable data that Genshin Impact fans would like to know about.

Characters in upcoming versions

WFP @WangshengFP

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） 【2.4banner】已经确定有云堇啦！属性没看见 星级没看见另外一个卡池无消息也许也是复刻吧申鹤目前还没有消息。（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） https://t.co/OrWzXamQOW [2.4 Banner]It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… [2.4 Banner]It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta…

Although next to nothing is known about Yelan in Genshin Impact, there are credible leaks detailing other upcoming characters. For example, Itto and Gorou will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user who possesses a taunt in his Elemental Skill and a self-steroid in his Elemental Burst. He has a notorious one-sided rivalry with Kujou Sara, as she took away his Vision during the Vision Hunt Decree.

Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user who can buff his teammates based on the number of Geo users in it. He has already shown up several times in the Archon Quest in Inazuma, hence players should be familiar with him by now.

Not only that, but Yunjin supposedly appears in version 2.4. Leakers state that Yunjin is a 4-star character, but her Vision hasn't been confirmed yet. While Yelan may or may not have shown up in the Moonchase cutscene, Yunjin was 100% visible in it (only as a cameo).

