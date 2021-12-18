Who is Kuki Shinobu? The only Genshin Impact character Arataki Itto is afraid of

With the arrival of Sayu and Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact, players have learned a lot about a character named Kuki Shinobu. Apparently, she's so strong and authoritative that the leader of the Arataki gang is afraid of her.

As of now, there's no confirmation on the release date of Kuki Shinobu. Here's everything players need to know about her personality, element, and role.

Why is Arataki Itto scared of Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact?

Interestingly, Arataki Itto says the following lines about Kuki Shinobu:

Nobody questions my leadership in the gang. What I say, goes! Except when it comes to Shinobu. She's always challenging everything I say. And not only that, all the hard-earned loot I bring back and share with everyone? She goes and returns it!

But also, she gets me out of jail and out of every mess we get ourselves into. So, I'll let it slide. Besides, I don't wanna get on her bad side. An angry Shinobu would make my life a nightmare.

This is certainly surprising that a character as strong as Arataki Itto is scared of Kuki Shinobu. In his story quest, it was evident that Itto takes on every challenge without fear, but from the looks of it, even he wouldn't like to face an angry Shinobu.

Towards the end of Itto's story quest in Genshin Impact, both Itto and Takuya went to jail. Hence, players can expect Kuki Shinobu to appear in the second part of the story quest as she might help Itto in getting out of jail.

Everything leaked and known about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is a prominent Inazuman character, who is the sidekick of Arataki Itto and the Deputy of Arataki Gang.

Shinobu was earlier called the Kuki Ninja, but her name was later changed to Kuki Shinobu. Fans believe she'll be an explosive DPS unit, because Itto wouldn't let someone weak handle the affairs of the Arataki gang. However, the leaks tell a different story.

Prominent Genshin Impact leakers have claimed that Shinobu will be a four-star character, and she might be featured in Yae Miko's banner in patch 2.5. Leaks have also suggested that she belongs to Electro and will be an ideal support unit for Yae.

All in all, the Genshin Impact community should be excited as a ton of new characters will arrive in the game soon. Now that the dual re-run banner mechanics have been added, the developers will have more room to add new characters.

