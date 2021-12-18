5 characters to build for the best Xiao team before Genshin Impact 2.4 banner rerun

Xiao is a hyper-carry unit in Genshin Impact who doesn't always need to rely on his team to excel, but having good teammates can push him to the next level.

Travelers should consider choosing characters that can best support Xiao, knowing that he's primarily a DPS unit. Fortunately for them, there's a good amount of characters who synergize nicely with Xiao in Genshin Impact.

Xiao will supposedly return in Genshin Impact 2.4 in a rerun banner alongside Ganyu's own rerun. It's a fair distance away from now, but some aspiring Xiao mains may wish to prepare a Xiao-oriented team beforehand.

Five good characters to build for Xiao team comps before his rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4

5) Xiangling

4-star units like Xiangling are easy to build (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can get Xiangling for free by beating Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. Hence, even the unluckiest players can count on building Xiangling. Her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, is extremely easy for Xiao to utilize for Swirl DMG.

Plus, the chili pepper that Gouba drops after he disappears gives the team extra ATK, which Xiao can use well. A 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate works excellently for Xiangling, as she should ideally focus on getting her Elemental Burst out as soon as possible.

4) Raiden Shogun

The Raiden Shogun is a good DPS option if the player wants more DPS units (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players lucky to have the Raiden Shogun know she is a terrific battery for any team. It might seem strange to pair her up with Xiao at first, but the two characters can work excellently together as a pair of DPS units.

The game plan is simple: Swap to the other unit when one of their Elemental Bursts is down. There should be enough energy for the players to consistently pull off Elemental Bursts when they're off cooldown. A 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is also something that Genshin Impact players should farm for the Raiden Shogun.

3) Sucrose

Sucrose is a popular support for Xiao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Having an Elemental Resonance for double Anemo is fine, but one of Sucrose's purposes is boosting the team's Elemental Mastery, making Xiao's Swirl DMG even better than usual. Another great utility she provides to Xiao is by acting as a battery for him (which is especially valuable for players who lack the Raiden Shogun).

Sucrose with Sacrificial Fragments and Viridescent Venerer is ideal for Xiao team comps. She's a 4-star unit, too, so it's easier to max out her Constellations. She also works wonderfully with Xiangling, making Xiao teams easy to build.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli is another popular 5-star option (Image via Genshin Impact)

Powerful shields can help give Xiao teams extra oomph regarding sustain. Zhongli's shields are the most potent in Genshin Impact, making him a must-have unit for Xiao teams. In this scenario, a 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith is the ideal artifact set here, for it can boost the team's ATK and the strength of Zhongli's shields.

The downside is that Xiao's Anemo doesn't synergize well with Zhongli's Geo element. However, the rest of Zhongli's kit works wonderfully with what Xiao teams want. Zhongli's shields can also decrease foes' Elemental and Physical RES by 20%, practically ensuring that Xiao can cut through most enemies effortlessly.

1) Bennett

Bennett is a splashable character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most team comps in Genshin Impact could use Bennett; he's that good of a 4-star character. There's no conflicting synergy between him and Xiao, either. Not to mention, Bennett's Elemental Burst can heal any damage on Xiao.

Xiao also appreciates getting a hefty ATK boost from Bennett's Elemental Burst, which helps him maximize his overall DPS. In this case, the player should build Bennett as a support unit with a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige.

Bennett is a 4-star, making him much easier to obtain than several 5-star alternatives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

