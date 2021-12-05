Best Genshin Impact Bennett builds for support role (December 2021)

Bennett is arguably the best Genshin Impact character for the support role.

Hence, it's paramount to build him properly to ensure that players get the most out of him. There are two main types of support roles that benefit Bennet:

Burst Support

Utility Support

The former relies on his Elemental Burst to buff his team's ATK, whereas the latter also focuses on his healing capabilities. Regardless of what a player prioritizes, his build for the support role will be the same in Genshin Impact.

It's worth noting that his support build will differ from his DPS builds in some areas. This article focuses solely on his supportive qualities.

Genshin Impact guide: Bennett support build

Bennett builds on the support role excel primarily because of his Elemental Burst. Hence, Energy Recharge is a precious skill for him. However, he still has respectable DPS as a support unit, so players shouldn't neglect his CRIT stats.

Genshin Impact players don't need to build HP on him, even if they value his healing. His Elemental Burst's ATK bonus is too good to neglect, especially since defeating an enemy more quickly lessens the need to heal.

Artifacts to support Bennett

The artifact set bonus is good, but the stats need improvement (Image via Genshin Impact)

As far as artifact main stats go, Bennett players should maximize:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge%

Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Pyro DMG% / ATK%

Pyro DMG% / ATK% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% / CRIT DMG%

His best artifact set is a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige. It's his most common artifact set for the most challenging floors of the Spiral Abyss, and it works well in every other situation. Its 2-piece set effect boosts his Elemental Burst DMG by 25%, which helps make his damage as a support unit quite respectable.

This Domain is where Travelers can farm Noblesse Oblige artifacts (Image via Genshin Impact)

Of course, it's the 4-piece set effect that most Bennett players want. Boosting the entire team's ATK by 20% for 12 seconds is a terrific effect. Ultimately, it makes his teammates' DPS substantially higher.

If one doesn't have a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige, then a 4-piece The Exile works well. It increases his Energy Recharge by 20%, and activating his Elemental Burst helps regenerate two Energy for all teammates (every two seconds up to six seconds).

Genshin Impact players should remember that these artifact set bonuses do not stack with similar artifacts.

Weapons for support Bennett

Skyward Blade is a terrific option for Bennett as a support unit (Image via Genshin Impact)

Depending on what players are seeking from Bennett, the following Swords work well with him:

Skyward Blade

Aquila Favonia

Freedom-Sworn

As far as F2P options go, these Swords are also suitable for Bennett as a support unit in Genshin Impact:

Festering Desire

The Alley Flash

Sacrificial Sword

Favonius Sword

Blackcliff Longsword

Bennett works well with a Festering Desire (Image via Genshin Impact)

Skyward Blade is arguably the best option for Bennett out of his choices. It has a tremendous secondary stat (Energy Recharge%), which helps Bennett hit his Elemental Burst more often. Still, the other two 5-star Swords are terrific in their own right, with Aquila Favonia being the better option of the two.

If Genshin Impact players prefer a F2P alternative, Festering Desire is one of his best options. It also boosts Energy Recharge, but the weapon was only available through an event. Otherwise, any of the other 4-star Swords work well for him.

