Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: Kazuha rerun and new maps expected

A slew of Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have recently popped up, giving players more ideas of future content, such as a Kazuha rerun and a new map.

Kazuha is one of the most used 5-star characters in the Spiral Abyss's last floors, so some players have wanted to summon him. Unfortunately for them, he is only available on banners where he's featured, and there has been no rerun for him since his initial debut.

That will likely change in Genshin Impact 2.6, which is slated to be the earliest that a Kazuha rerun can occur. According to leaks, it can happen anywhere between the 2.6 and 3.0 updates. Not only that, but there is a new map for some unknown location that will debut in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: More information on the fabled Kazuha rerun and new maps

A leak talking about Kazuha's rerun (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit)

The above leak comes from TZ's group chat, where the leaker states that Kazuha's rerun can happen at Genshin Impact 2.6 at the earliest, with the rerun happening before Genshin Impact 3.0 at the very least.

Beta hasn't even started for Genshin Impact 2.6, let alone the future versions. Travelers should keep that in mind when looking at these leaks, as several things can be subject to change in the future. Still, the leaker has a good track record.

An English leak discussing the previous Kazuha information (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

There were several translated posts about TZ's recent leaks in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. The above one is a clarification of the Kazuha rerun-related ones. Essentially, Kazuha will have a rerun anywhere between Genshin Impact 2.6 to 3.0.

The leaker cannot confirm the dates related to Kazuha's rerun, hence the wide range of possible versions that might have it. These leaks also include speculation on Yae, Ayato, and Kuki Shinobu's release dates occurring in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Other Kazuha leaks

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6.

Another unverified leak about a Kazuha rerun stated that it would happen in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update. As both leaks mention Genshin Impact 2.6 as the likely version, one can assume that the 2.6 update will include the fabled Kazuha rerun.

Alternatively, this leak could be wrong, and Kazuha won't arrive in Genshin Impact 2.6. It does have the [Questionable] tag, as it's a leak that this leaker couldn't immediately verify.

New map

More information from the translated leaks (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The above translations include various interesting details, but the one relevant to Genshin Impact 2.6 states:

"2.6 will have a new map (not Enkanomiya)."

The 2.4 and 2.5 updates will apparently have Enkanomiya content, so that's why the "not Enkanomiya" part is listed above for Genshin Impact 2.6. Unfortunately, fans have no new information on this new location.

As such, there's no way to verify if it's The Chasm, Sumeru, or some other area that fans want to see. It's worth reiterating that Genshin Impact 2.6 beta hasn't started yet, so there is no way to verify all of the above information.

