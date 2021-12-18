Genshin Impact 2.5 to introduce new Sumeru themed region in Enkanomiya, suggests leak

Although Travelers don't know when Sumeru will arrive yet, Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks suggest Enkanomiya may have some "Sumeru style architecture."

It won't be in the initial Enkanomiya that fans will see in Genshin Impact 2.4. Instead, the Sumeru-themed area will arrive in the following update (2.5). This recent leak comes from a translation of a prominent leaker's paid group chat. It's not the only new leak, either, for several other leaks discuss future content.

One of those leaks states that Genshin Impact 2.6 will have a new map, but it won't be related to Enkanomiya. No further details are given on that front, except that it's from the same leaker.

It's unknown where that new location or the Sumeru-themed area will be on the map.

Genshin Impact 2.5 will have a new area in Enkanomiya, with "Sumeru style architecture"

Travelers should know that Genshin Impact 2.5's beta hasn't started yet, hence its questionable status. A "sussy" leak is a leak that isn't confirmed to be happening, but it's not disproven. The initial leaker, TZ, has been credible in the past, but gamers should still take it with a grain of salt until it's something that can be verified.

The new area release with the "Sumeru style architecture" isn't Sumeru itself. However, none of the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks go deeper into what this architecture looks like in-game or if there is a connection between Sumeru and the new area. There will be a big tree there, at least.

The other notable part about this leak is another confirmation of Ganyu and Xiao's reruns occurring in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Another relevant leak by TZ states that "2.6 will have a new map." It won't be related to Enkanomiya, but there are no further details about that new region. It also discusses the "Sumeru-styled architecture" that was previously discussed.

Some parts of this Genshin Impact 2.5 leak contradict other recent leaks by other leakers. For example:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///



Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

The above "questionable" leak states that Yae would use materials from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss in Genshin Impact 2.5. However, the previous leak said there isn't a Raiden Shogun weekly boss.

It's far too early to tell what is true or false, especially when it comes to Genshin Impact 2.5 content. Still, some fans might appreciate hearing the latest scoops about what's going on in the Genshin Impact leak community.

