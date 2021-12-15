Raiden Shogun and Kazuha rerun expected in Genshin Impact 2.5 and 2.6

Some new "questionable" leaks have popped up, stating the appearance of Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.5, and Kazuha will appear in either 2.5 or 2.6.

These leaks come from UBatcha from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. They now added "[Questionable]" to new leaks that they cannot immediately verify. This new format comes after the latest Zhongli rerun appeared not to be happening after all.

Still, some Genshin Impact fans might be curious to learn what's going on in the game's future.

Note: Genshin Impact 2.5 and 2.6 are a long way away, so these are merely preliminary leaks. Take the following with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 2.5 and 2.6 will supposedly feature Raiden Shogun and Kazuha reruns

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post. [Questionable]Raiden will get a re-run in 2.5, this is due to her being heavily involved within the story, this will be explained a bit further with the next post.

The above leak showcases the "[Questionable]" tag to not get fans' hopes up if it's proven wrong. The leaker had a poll earlier about whether fans wanted to hear more from these questionable leaks, hence the recent introduction of these new 'Raiden Shogun and Kazuha' leaks.

The Raiden Shogun was last available on Genshin Impact 2.1, with her banner becoming highly successful regarding its sales. She was crucial to the Archon Quest in Inazuma, but it's not the last time players will see her. Genshin Impact 2.5 will also apparently feature her as weekly boss.

The leak doesn't state which half the rerun will take place, nor does it discuss the other 5-star character that may have a rerun with her.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///



Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

The Traveler fights Raiden Shogun twice in the Archon Quest storyline, so players can assume that the weekly boss fight involving her will be similar to those bouts. The more interesting part about this leak is that Ayato and Yae Miko will use materials that the weekly Raiden Shogun boss will drop.

This leak would also mean that Ayato and Yae Miko wouldn't be released before the Genshin Impact 2.5. Otherwise, it would be impossible for players to level them up all the way.

Kazuha leaks for either Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6. [Questionable]Kazuha will get a re-run in either 2.5 or 2.6.

The other relevant part about these recent questionable leaks is that Kazuha may get a rerun in either Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6. The last time players could've gotten Kazuha was back in the 1.6 update nearly half a year ago.

His usage in the Spiral Abyss's hardest floors has been steadily at the top for several updates now, so some Travelers might wish to know more about this leak. As with the previous Raiden Shogun leak, one can't verify this information publicly at the moment.

Still, a rerun in either Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6 means it's much harder to know how long a player has to save their Primogems.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown. [Questionable]Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown.

Kazuha will get some screentime around the time he gets his rerun. Whether it's a Story Quest or something else is unknown. That's all of the current information for these questionable rerun leaks. Remember not to assume that everything listed above is guaranteed to happen.

Also Read Article Continues below

Some of it (or all of it) could be wrong for all the player knows. Both Genshin Impact 2.5 and especially 2.6 are quite the distance away.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Which rerun interests you more? Raiden Shogun Kazuha 1 votes so far