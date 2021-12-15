Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Raiden Shogun as weekly boss and Scaramouche return expected

Although the 2.4 update isn't even out yet, Travelers have some new Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks that might interest them.

More specifically, there are some details on how the Raiden Shogun will become a weekly boss, and Scaramouche is expected to return somehow. The leaker specifically includes the [Questionable] tag in these leaks, so Travelers shouldn't immediately accept them as facts.

Still, there's a good possibility that these Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks could end up being accurate after all. If that's the case, some players might appreciate learning these leaks below.

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Weekly boss featuring Raiden Shogun, plus news on a Scaramouche return

Scaramouche shows up again in 2.5 story, I don't want to spoil any details so I won't be expanding on it or the last tweet any further [Questionable] Scaramouche shows up again in 2.5 story, I don't want to spoil any details so I won't be expanding on it or the last tweet any further

The leaker states that Scaramouche will appear again in Genshin Impact 2.5's story. They refuse to elaborate on what this Fatui Harbinger will be doing by then.

The "last tweet" refers to a tweet involving the weekly boss, which the leaker later reveals to be the Raiden Shogun.

The last time players heard anything about Scaramouche was in the 2.2 event, Labyrinth Warriors. In it, Childe states that the Fatui lost contact with Scaramouche, who has Ei's Gnosis in his possession.

Before that, his last physical appearance was in Inazuma's Archon Quest, Delusion. He taunts the Traveler to become angry before the latter passes out. Gamers later discover that Yae Miko gave him Ei's Gnosis in exchange for their life.

Weekly Raiden Shogun boss

I have been given questionable info on what the weekly boss will be which will be in the reply to this tweet. Don't read the reply If you don't want to be spoiled for that. There will be a new weekly boss in 2.5, this information I'm relatively confident about.I have been given questionable info on what the weekly boss will be which will be in the reply to this tweet. Don't read the reply If you don't want to be spoiled for that.

This leaker is confident that Genshin Impact 2.5 will feature a new boss. The rest of the tweet is done to avoid spoilers, but users reading this article should already know that it's the Raiden Shogun.

Unsurprisingly, the leaker leaves a reply in the above tweet confirming that. That tweet can be seen below.

Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats. [Questionable] /// POTENTIAL SPOILERS ///Apparently the weekly boss in 2.5 is the Raiden Shogun. Ayato and Yae are two chars that use her mats.

There are several noteworthy parts to this tweet. First, it means that Ayato and Yae Miko will either arrive in Genshin Impact 2.5 or after it. Otherwise, it wouldn't make sense for them to have materials they couldn't obtain in the 2.4 update.

Second, it states that the Raiden Shogun is the weekly boss. There is no clarification if it's the same boss fight as it was in the Archon Quest or something new.

Based on the tweet featuring the Scaramouche leak, this leaker won't elaborate any further on these two Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks right now. It's possible that these leaks can be fake, so gamers should remain skeptical until more proof arrives.

Past leaks of a similar nature turned out to be premature, so players should keep that in mind.

