Genshin Impact pity system for Yae Miko banner: 50-50 and Soft-pity explained

Yae Miko finally arrived in Genshin Impact after the maintenance update for version 2.5 ended a few hours ago. The Everbloom Violet banner is available to all players, and they can roll on it to get the Grand Priestess.

The Yae Miko banner will last for three weeks until March 8, 17:59 (UTC+8). During this event wish, players have a huge probability of obtaining the 5-star character Yae Miko, or the 4-star character Diona, Fischl, and Thoma. However, before pulling on any banner, Travelers should understand the gist of the pity system in Genshin Impact.

The pity system for Yae Miko banner in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is like any other gacha game and has a pity system on its banners. More precisely, this game has two types of pity: hard pity and soft pity. On another note, there are three types of banners in the game:

Character Event Wish Standard Wish Weapon Event Wish

Hard pity will occur at 90 wishes on Character Event Wish or Standard Wish banner. Meanwhile, the hard pity for Weapon Event Wish is at 80 wishes. So on these counts, players are guaranteed to obtain a 5-star character or weapon, depending on the banner.

On the other hand, soft pity will occur at 70-79 wishes on the Character Event Wish and Standard Wish banner and 60-69 wishes on the Weapon Event banner. The number cannot be precisely pinpointed as the information is not officially revealed by miHoYo.

The 50/50 system is related to the pity system. For example, once gamers get a 5-star character from the Character Event Wish banner, there is a 50/50 chance they will obtain either the limited 5-star character or one of the standard banner characters. In other words, Travelers need a maximum of 180 wishes to get the featured limited character in Genshin Impact.

How to check pity in Genshin Impact

Check pity by opening the History (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can count their pity by opening the 'History' page from the Wish menu. The button is located on the bottom left corner of the Wish interface. The page will display six wishes per page made by players in the past six months. Players can scroll through the history until they see their most recent 5-star item.

Counting the wishes made from the previous banner certainly helps players decide whether they want to pull for the current banner or not. Of course, Primogems and lucks also need to be counted when rolling for any limited characters and weapons.

