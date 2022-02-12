How to get primogems fast in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is coming in four days, and new methods to obtain Primogems will be added as soon as maintenance finishes. While farming Primogems is possible, draining them can also be done as fast as lightning because the Yae Miko banner will be released at the same time.

Players who plan to wish for the kitsune may want to collect as many Primogems as they can, even on the first day. Here are a few ways players can execute to farm Primogems when the 2.5 update is up.

How to get Primogems after Genshin Impact 2.5 update

The Genshin Impact 2.5 maintenance will start on February 16 at 06:00 AM (UTC+8) and finish after approximately five hours. Players can immediately play the new version once the update is over and the server is up.

The following are a few tasks they can carry out to obtain Primogems:

1) In-game mails

Claim Primogems from the in-game mail (Image via miHoYo)

Right after the 2.5 maintenance is over, players can enjoy the update by opening the game and downloading the remaining game resources. Before starting any task, gamers should open their in-game mail to claim the compensation rewards for the maintenance. They can receive up to 600 Primogems in the mail.

2) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commission for Primogems (Image via miHoYo)

For the Asia server, the daily refresh will occur two hours before scheduled maintenance. However, players should wait until after the update is over before completing the Daily Commission to gain Primogems and achieve the Battle Pass mission. The reward for the Daily Commission in one day is 60 Primogems.

3) Spiral Abyss

A reset will occur for Spiral Abyss on maintenance day (Image via miHoYo)

Spiral Abyss will reset on the same day as 2.5 update maintenance. Once the maintenance is finished, players can enter the dungeon and complete the cycle to obtain 600 Primogems. At the same time, they will also meet the Battle Pass mission 'Gain a total of 12 stars in the Spiral Abyss.’

4) Story Quest

Two new Story Quests featuring Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko (Image via miHoYo)

It has been mentioned in the 2.5 live streams that two new Story Quests will be added to Genshin Impact and will be accessible right after the maintenance is finished. One Story Quest usually provides 60 Primogems. By completing these two quests, players can receive 120 Primogems.

5) Yae Miko Test Run

Yae Miko will have a test run (Image via miHoYo)

In addition to the Yae Miko banner, her test run will also be available to all players. Although the test run only gives 20 Primogems upon completion, it shouldn't be passed, especially for F2P players.

The 2.5 update maintenance may end on February 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). By following the list above, players can farm 1400 Primogems on the first day of 2.5 updates in Genshin Impact.

