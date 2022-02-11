How to download Genshin Impact 2.5 update before release date: Pre-installation guide

Genshin Impact has just revealed that version 2.5 will have a pre-installation function, allowing gamers to get the update resources ahead of time.

On February 16, the game will face a maintenance update before releasing version 2.5, bringing the long-awaited Yae Miko to the game. Although there are no major additions, such as a new area, players should still anticipate a big file size for the download. Thankfully, miHoYo includes a pre-installation feature that allows players to update the game a few days before its official 2.5 update is released.

Guide to pre-install Genshin Impact 2.5 update

The pre-installation function date and time for the 2.5 update were revealed by Genshin a few hours ago. The feature will be available starting on February 14 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Meanwhile, the release of version 2.5 is on February 16.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/64…



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> Dear Travelers,To bring Travelers a better gaming experience, the developers will soon make a pre-installation function available on PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/64…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Uuw3p18TA1

Pre-install Genshin Impact 2.5 on mobile devices

Travelers have two methods to pre-install the 2.5 update on mobile devices (iOS & Android). However, both ways will make mobile players unable to play the game while the resources are being downloaded.

Paimon Menu > Settings > Other > Pre-Install Resource Package (Image via miHoYo)

Method 1:

Launch the Genshin Impact game and open the Paimon Menu at the top left. Click on the 'Settings' option at the bottom left. Go to the 'Other' tab at the left panel. Select the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' and click Confirm.

Tap the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' at the bottom-left corner (Image via miHoYo)

Method 2:

Launch Genshin Impact game until the login screen. Tap on the cloud icon at the bottom left with the 'Pre-Install Resource Package' option.

Note that when version 2.5 is available, iOS players need to go to the App Store and press 'Update.' Meanwhile, Android players can start the game and follow the instructions or directly open Google Play to update the game.

Even if players do not fully complete pre-installation, the function will still lessen the time the game spends upgrading resources the first time players enter a new version.

Pre-install Genshin Impact 2.5 on PC

Players on PC can still play the game while the game resources are being pre-installed. However, since pre-installation consumes a portion of the player network's bandwidth, it's advisable to have a strong network connection before starting.

Update the launcher first (Image via miHoYo)

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher. Click on the Update button when it pops up or update from the Setting tab at the top right. Click on the 'Game Pre-Installation' option on the left of the Launch button. Press Confirm to start the download process.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming 2.5 update adds one new 5-star character and two rerun banners. In addition, with multiple new events, players will have a new source to farm Primogems. With so many 5-star characters in the next version, Travelers should think carefully about who to spend their Fates for, especially with the upcoming new male character, Ayato, to the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu