Genshin Impact 2.5 Pre-installation date and time announced

Genshin Impact recently announced the pre-installation function that will be available in a few days. This feature allows players to download a portion of the new resources in advance, which will help speed up the download progress at the login interface after the 2.5 update.

Date and time announced for Genshin Impact 2.5 Pre-Installation

The Genshin Impact 2.5 pre-installation will be available from February 14 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) until before the version 2.5 update on February 16. In other words, Travelers have more or less two days to use the pre-install function.

Remember that players on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android, will not be able to play the game while downloading early game resources. That is why it is recommended that they finish all their Resin beforehand and complete any desired Domains or challenges before starting the pre-installation process.

On the other hand, players on PC can still play the game while downloading the resources using the pre-installation function. However, since this feature will take up a certain amount of players' network bandwidth, it is recommended that players have a great internet connection before beginning the process.

Lastly, gamers should ensure to have a lot of spare space on their devices as the 2.5 update resources might take a lot of the empty spaces.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 2.5 update

1) Three new banners

Yae Miko in the first character banner (Image via miHoYo)

During the timeline of Genshin Impact 2.5, there will be three different character banners. In the first phase, Yae Miko will be featured in the event banner as the new 5-star character.

Then, in the second phase, the Yae banner will be replaced into two rerun banners featuring Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi. Since there are too many 5-star characters, players need a lot of Primogems to wish for them. They can check out this guide to see how many Primogems they can obtain from version 2.5.

2) New Boss

New Boss (Image via miHoYo)

Although there is no new area, there will be one new boss, 'Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto' in Inazuma. The location of this enemy is not officially disclosed yet, but players deduced it might be located in Narukami Island, as the name suggested.

In addition, this boss may drop the materials required to increase Yae Miko's talents above level 7.

3) New Weapon

New weapon, Kagura's Verity (Image via miHoYo)

A new 5-star catalyst has been announced to be added in version 2.5, and this weapon may be the best-in-slot weapon for Yae Miko. Furthermore, there is also one free 4-star catalyst that will be given to players after participating in one of the new events, 'Three Reals Gateway Offering.'

4) Four new events

There are only four new events in Genshin Impact version 2.5, each with a unique playstyle. Although this version may be considered filler, it is still a great way to farm for Primogems in-game.

With the help of the pre-installation function, players can save a lot of time after the maintenance is completed during the login process on February 16.

