Genshin Impact Paimon's Chocolate Factory web event guide: Get free rewards

Genshin Impact has introduced a new web event called Paimon's Chocolate Factory in version 2.4. It is evident that the developers are constantly adding such mini web-events, and players can easily get some resources as rewards.

In version 2.5, a new five-star Electro catalyst character named Yae Miko will become playable, and some travelers might be saving their resources for her.

Here's a quick guide to completing the latest web event and getting some free rewards like Mora and Hero's Wit that will help in character-building.

Genshin Impact Paimon's Chocolate Factory web event guide

How to participate

Unlike other web events in Genshin Impact, mobile players have to log in with their Facebook accounts to take part in Paimon's Chocolate Factory. They won't be able to access it with their HoYoLAB account.

PC players, on the other hand, are required to visit the web event link and then scan the QR code to progress. Apparently, even after scanning the code, the event page doesn't load on computers and Paimon's Chocolate Factory seems unplayable on PC as of now.

Event Guide

Paimon's Chocolate Factory is a simple event where travelers are required to solve a picture puzzle. There are a total of 9 pieces spread among three rows and three columns, and users must rearrange them to create a picture where the traveler is making the chocolate and Paimon is looking at him with joy.

To complete the puzzle the following steps should be followed:

The bottom row should contain the container and chocolate pieces.

The middle row should contain the traveler's and Paimon's eyes.

The top-most row should have the traveler's and Paimon's hair, with Paimon's painting in the middle.

The final picture is the cover image for this article. Players can click on any two pieces to swap positions. Naturally, there are countless patterns to solve the puzzle and one such pattern has been showcased in the video embedded below:

How to claim rewards

After solving the picture puzzle, players can open a present and they'll receive a redeem code.

There are two ways to redeem the code. Players can either visit the official redemption site, or redeem the code by visiting in-game Settings > Account > Redeem Code.

The rewards include 20,000 Mora and Hero's Wit, which will be sent via in-game mail.

Genshin Impact players are disappointed with the latest web event in Genshin Impact. While some were not comfortable logging in with their Facebook accounts for the event, others complained about how it was unplayable on PC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi