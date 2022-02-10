How to get 14000+ Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact 2.5 is dropping in less than a week, bringing Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun rerun banner for players. In addition to the new character, the game will also add multiple new events that will provide Primogems for participation.

Primogem is a precious currency in the game, allowing players to wish in any available banners. There are multiple ways to farm Primogems: completing Daily Commissions, Spiral Abyss, and quests. How gamers can obtain Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5.

How to get Fates worth 14760 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.5 update

Players can check the list below for an overview of how many Primogems they can obtain during the entire 2.5 update duration, which is 42 days.

Version 2.6 live stream redemption codes = 300 Primogems Maintenance Compensation = 300 Primogems Issue Fix Compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Sojourner's Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fate (Worth 800 Primogems) Gnostic Hymn = 4 Intertwined Fates + 680 Primogems (1320 Primogems) Blessing of the Welkin Moon = 3780 Primogems Stardust Exchange = 5 Intertwined Fates + 5 Acquaint Fates (1600 Primogems) Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Story Quest = 120 Primogems New Events = 1680 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Character Test Run = 60 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems

Combining all the options from the list above, players can get up to 14760 Primogems worth of Fates.

A detailed guide to obtain 14760 Primogems in 2.5 update

1) Version 2.6 live stream redemption codes

2.5 Live stream redemption code (Image via miHoYo)

A few weeks before the release of Genshin Impact 2.6, a Special Program will no doubt take place to introduce game updates and developments. During the live stream, players will receive three redemption codes that will give a total of 300 Primogems.

2) Maintenance Compensation

Primogems for maintenance and issue fix compensation (Image via Genshin Impact)

The game will undergo a maintenance update on February 16, and the server will be unavailable for a certain duration. Once the update is completed, gamers will receive a minimum of 300 Primogems as compensation.

3) Issue Fix Compensation

Aside from the maintenance compensation, players will receive an additional 300 Primogems as compensation for the issue fixed. They can claim these rewards from the in-game mail.

4) Daily Commissions

Free Primogems after completing Daily Commissions (Image via Genshin Impact)

One version of Genshin Impact usually lasts for 42 days. By completing their Daily Commissions every day within those six weeks, players can earn up to 2520 Primogems.

5) Sojourner's Battle Pass

Rewards from Sojourner's Battle Pass and Gnostic Hymn (Image via Genshin Impact)

Every player can obtain the rewards from the Sojourner's Battle Pass, which is free for all. There are 50 levels in BP, and players will get one Acquaint Fate at levels 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50. In other words, players can earn 800 Primogems by claiming these five Acquaint Fates.

6) Gnostic Hymn

Gnostic Hymn is an additional paid reward for the Sojourner's Battle Pass. Players who bought Gnostic Hymn can get 4 Intertwined Fates and 680 Primogems. In total, players will receive 1320 Primogems.

7) Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Besides Gnostic Hymn, Blessing of the Welkin Moon is another paid reward for gamers who want more Primogems. With this purchase, they can receive 90 Primogems daily after logging in to the game. A total of 3780 Primogems can be obtained from this method.

8) Stardust Exchange

Buy Fates from the Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Shop's Stardust Exchange can provide five Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates per month. By combining the Fates purchased in March, players can earn 1600 Primogems.

9) Spiral Abyss

In Genshin Impact version 2.5, Spiral Abyss will reset three times. Therefore, players will receive 600 Primogems if they clear the abyss with 36 stars in a single cycle. In other words, players can receive a total of 1800 Primogems from the Spiral Abyss.

10) Story Quest

New Story Quests (Image via miHoYo)

Two new Story Quests will be added to version 2.5. Each quest will provide players with 60 Primogems, resulting in 120 Primogems.

11) New Events

Four new events have been confirmed during the live stream for version 2.5. Although the exact number of Primogems awarded is unknown, it's safe to assume that each event will reward a minimum of 420 Primogems to participants. As a result, clearing all of the events will net all players with 1680 Primogems in total.

12) New Achievements

New achievements in 2.5 update (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact may add a new achievement for the Wonders of the World section in the next update. If players find and complete all the missions, they may earn up to 100 Primogems.

13) Character Test Run

Three 5-star characters (Image via miHoYo)

In version 2.5, three 5-star characters will have their banner. In addition, they will also have their test run, which will award 20 Primogems to players who complete it. After completing all the test runs, gamers will receive 60 Primogems in total.

14) HoYoLAB daily check-in = 80 Primogems

Daily check-in on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoLAB)

Players will earn 20 Primogems by participating in the HoYoLab Check-in four times over the course of 42 days. In other words, they will receive 80 Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.5 can supply roughly 14760 Primogems to players. With the abundance of rewards, gamers can wish multiple times on Yae Miko's banner in the 2.5 updates.

