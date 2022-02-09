Genshin Impact Flowing Lights and Colors event: All upcoming daily rewards listed

miHoYo officially unveiled the Flowing Lights and Colors event back in December, along with the rewards that Genshin Impact players will get in their mail.

The event officially spans from February 9, 2022, to the end of Genshin Impact 2.4. Travelers should have already received the May Fortune Find You Daily Login Event rewards through the event screen in the game.

However, Flowing Lights and Colors Lantern Rite Gifts is the more recent of the two and it's not obtainable through the event screen. Instead, everything will be delivered to their in-game mail, provided that they're at least Adventure Rank 2. There are no other requirements.

What Genshin Impact players should know about the Flowing Lights and Colors

The right side of this image includes all of the relevant rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers have until the end of the 2.4 update to collect these rewards. All items listed here will be delivered to their in-game mail at 0:00 (server time).

February 9's rewards were doubled thanks to a bug, and they include:

2x Intertwined Fates

10x Golden Crab

12x Sanctifying Unction

February 10's rewards include:

1x Fragile Resin

5x Tianshu Meat

5x Hero's Wit

February 11's rewards include:

1x Intertwined Fate

3x Guide to Diligence

10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

February 12's rewards include:

1x Fragile Resin

3x Guide to Gold

50,000 Mora

February 13's rewards include:

1x Intertwined Fate

3x Guide to Prosperity

6x Sanctifying Unction

Travelers have until the end of version 2.4 to receive these free rewards.

Lantern Rite Gifts (1/5) bug

Travelers got two separate, but identical mails (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some gamers might have heard that players got double the rewards for the first day of the new event. Screenshots of the incident aren't necessarily photoshopped; it is a real bug that miHoYo commented on in-game Notices. Part of it reads:

"Between 2022/02/09 0:00 (server time) and the end of V2.4, all Travelers will receive a total of two copies of the mail "Flowing Lights and Colors" - Lantern Rite Gifts (1/5). Travelers who have already received two copies will not be able to claim these same rewards again. We will not withdraw any rewards already issued."

The last sentence is especially important, as it shows that miHoYo doesn't plan to remove the double rewards for February 9's event mail. It also indicates that every player will get the duplicate mail, so it's not as though the American players will miss out on this opportunity.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul