Genshin Impact accidentally sends 2x Free Intertwined Fates to some players in new event

Sometimes, mistakes can be beneficial to Genshin Impact players; in this case, they got two Intertwined Fates rather than one in today's mail.

It wasn't just two Intertwined Fates, either. Travelers got double of every reward in the in-game mail, meaning that they got a total of:

2x Intertwined Fate

10x Golden Crab

12x Sanctifying Unction

They were only supposed to receive:

1x Intertwined Fate

5x Golden Crab

6x Sanctifying Unction

It's unknown what caused this issue, but it's an advantageous bug that all Travelers can use to their benefit.

They should still get an Intertwined Fate on February 11 and 13, along with other rewards sprinkled throughout the upcoming days. The following days' freebies are:

February 10: 1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero's Wit

1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero's Wit February 11: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Guide to Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Guide to Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore February 12: 1x Fragile Resin, 3x Guide to Gold, 50,000 Mora

1x Fragile Resin, 3x Guide to Gold, 50,000 Mora February 13: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Guide to Prosperity, 6x Sanctifying Unction

miHoYo recently released an in-game notice that the extra rewards won't be removed. It's unknown if future days will also give players double the rewards, although it is unlikely that miHoYo is aware of the issue.

Genshin Impact: Players luckily receive 2x Free Intertwined Fates rather than one in the recent event

Players got double the rewards for the first day (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers should know that these new event rewards will arrive at midnight of the region's server time. In this case, American players get their rewards after European players, who are still behind those on Asian servers.

This issue involves players receiving the identical mail twice, which gave them double the free loot. It only applies for "Flowing Lights and Colors" - Lantern Rite Gifts (1/5), so other in-game mail such as the Daily Check-In works as they should.

As this mistake is beneficial to players, some Travelers might wonder if miHoYo will remove them. Fortunately for them, miHoYo released a notice stating that they won't.

The in-game notice (Image via Genshin Impact)

The important part of this notice reads:

"We will not withdraw any rewards already issued."

It also states that all Travelers will receive two copies of that mail, although players who already got two copies won't receive them. They will have any time between February 9, 2022, and the end of Genshin Impact 2.4 to obtain these rewards.

To check this in-game notice, Travelers have to click on the message that reads "Regarding the Mail Issue: Flowing...." They can find "Notices" under the Paimon Menu, right underneath the camera icon.

