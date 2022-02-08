Genshin Impact creators premiered the 2.5 special program this week, releasing tons of information regarding the latest update. Players are extremely excited to see the release of new characters, weapons and tons of upcoming events in the latest update.

The special program also released a three-minute preview, revealing some of the content from version 2.5. Here is everything players need to know about the 2.5 update release date.

When does Genshin Impact 2.5 update come out

miHoYo follows a strict cycle when it comes to new patches and special programs. A new version of the game is released every six weeks and a special program is premiered two weeks before the update.

Hence, Genshin Impact version 2.5 will officially launch on February 16, 2022. Players can refer below to learn about the exact timing:

ASIA: February 16, 2022, 11:00 AM GMT+8

EU: February 16, 2022, 4:00 AM GMT+1

NA: February 16, 2022, 4:00 AM GMT-5, 8:00 PM PDT, 11:00 PM ET

꧁~𝓦hiτeఌF๏x~꧂ 狐 @KitsuneMoonFox Genshin Impact patchs release dates:

- Patch 2.5: February 16/2022 - March 29/2022;

- Patch 2.6: March 30/2022 - May 10/2022;

- Patch 2.7: May 11/2022 - June 21/2022;

- Patch 2.8: June 22/2022 - August 02/2022;

- Patch 2.9: August 03/2022 - September 13/2022;

The 2.5 update will begin with the highly anticipated Inazuma character Yae Miko. Yae Miko’s banner will last for two weeks from February 8 to March 8, 2022. Speaking of banners, Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will also get their own re-run banners in the second phase from March 8 to March 29, 2022.

During the 2.5 update events, something is happening in Enkanomiya as it gets haunted by the darkness. The players will have to return to the underground island to investigate this darkness.

The update will provide players with a new featured item called the Bokuso Box, which will help resist the darkness during exploration. The new item will also help take down certain monsters and help players gain new abilities.

The new update also introduces a new seasonal event called Three Realms Gateway Offering along with other events such as Drink-A-Dreaming and Divine Ingenuity.

