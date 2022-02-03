Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream schedule, release date, and more

The Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream is just around the corner and players can hardly wait. The livestream will take place this week on February 4. These events are always exciting for the community as they reveal what is coming next in the latest update with everything from new characters to new stories and events being revealed.

The hype around the new update is off the charts, with Yae Miko making her official debut. Players already have a rough idea of what else to expect from the upcoming update thanks to leakers but are waiting for an official confirmation from the developers.

Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream schedule, release date and more

miHoYo has a strict cycle when it comes to new patches and livestreams. A new version of the game is released every six weeks and a livestream is premiered two weeks before the update. The 2.5 livestream is scheduled to air on February 4, 2022, at around 7 am (UTC-5) EST and will last for 90 minutes.

Here is when the livestream will begin in different timezones:

Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 PM

British Summer Time: 1:00 PM

Chinese Standard Time: 8:00 PM

miHoYo has also scheduled their second Genshin Impact live concert called Reflection of Spring. The live concert begins right after the livestream so gamers should definitely look forward to it.

What else to expect in Gensin Impact 2.5 livestream

According to the leaks, the version 2.5 update holds a lot of things for players. Here is a quick overview of what you can expect the developers to talk about in the 2.5 livestream.

The debut of Yae Miko along with Fischl, Diona, and Thoma on her concurrent banner in phase 1 of ver 2.5 update

Information about re-run banners in phase 2 of ver 2.5 update

Introduction of a new weekly boss in Inazuma

New quests revolving around Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko

Introduction of a new type of enemy called the Shadow Husks.

Three Realms Gateway offering - an Enkanomiya based event

A bartender event where you create drinks for different characters in the game for different rewards.

A rerun of Hyakku Ikki - a limited event where you fight enemies in a tag team of two characters for rewards such as primogems and more.

What else to expect from Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can also expect the developers to talk about quality of life changes such as the expansion of artifact inventory, a new audio setting, and many more that will be introduced in the game after the latest update.

With so many things to discuss, the livestream will also provide 300 free primogems through redeem codes that will be active for 24 hours. Therefore, gamers should really look forward to the 2.5 livestream.

Edited by Danyal Arabi