Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream: How to get Primogems redeem codes

Genshin Impact has officially confirmed that the 2.5 livestream will take place on Friday. This livestream will provide players with redeem codes that grant free Primogems along with many other rewards. The codes will appear throughout the livestream at different time intervals and can be redeemed either in-game or through the game's official website.

The 2.5 livestream will feature a new five-star character and a new five-star weapon, along with more news about upcoming events. Yae Miko will be part of the 2.5 livestream along with her signature weapon, Kagura's Verity.

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies! >>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/LHvwuJmAIB

Free Primogems Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact livestream (February 4)

The February 4 livestream will provide players with 3 redeemable codes. These codes are given away throughout every Genshin Impact livestream and remain active for 24 hours after their release. Hence, these redeem codes will expire on February 5.

The rewards provided by these codes have been consistent thus far for every livestream, with each one granting players 100 Primogems along with other randomized rewards. These include Mora, weapon enhancement materials and experience books.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (164/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [Unverified] If the following image is legitimate, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will be held on February 4th as originally projected.



It will be 1.5 hours long.



(The CN VA for Ganyu/Jean are the same person, and one of them usually hosts the CN streams.) [Unverified] If the following image is legitimate, the 2.5 Version Update Stream will be held on February 4th as originally projected.It will be 1.5 hours long.(The CN VA for Ganyu/Jean are the same person, and one of them usually hosts the CN streams.) https://t.co/H2H9iQx2BH You can update that to "verified". The livestream will be on the 4th twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… You can update that to "verified". The livestream will be on the 4th twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

The codes for the 2.5 livestream will be provided below as they are released over the course of the stream.

In order to redeem these codes on Genshin Impact's official website, players must visit the redeem page. Once there, players must enter their server and the proper code to redeem it. To redeem the codes in-game, players have to enter the code in the redeem now option in the Genshin Impact settings.

After redeeming a code, the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game email, where players can select the option to claim them and the rewards can then be found in their inventory.

