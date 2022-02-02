Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream date and time revealed for all regions

The official date and time for the Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream have just been released, and fans can finally meet the next new character. The highly awaited special program will take place this Friday and give players a sneak peek at the upcoming content.

Following the trend of miHoYo releasing a teaser image in one version before their release, players can expect Yae Miko to be the new limited character in the next version. Here is the exact date and time for the version 2.5 live stream.

Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream date and time revealed for all regions

The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 02/04/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5), followed by an online concert, bringing you a joyous time with beautiful melodies!



As per the official announcement, Genshin Impact version 2.5 live stream is set to broadcast on February 4 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5). Note that fans worldwide will have different times because of the time zones. They can check the following countdown to track when the live stream begins:

The live stream, also known as a special program, will premiere on the official Twitch channel. A recording of the event will also be released four hours later on the same day on their official YouTube channel.

New redeem codes expected in Genshin Impact 2.5 live stream

Redemption code during 2.0 live stream (Image via miHoYo)

Another separate post in miHoYo's official forum, HoYoLAB, stated that they would release new redemption codes and other goodies for viewers during the special program. Although the exact number is not stated, gamers can expect to receive three redeem codes.

Each code will give fans 100 Primogems. Therefore, 300 Primogems can be obtained if fans manage to claim all redemption codes before they expire.

New event banner in Genshin Impact version 2.5

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

Before the release of version 2.4, miHoYo revealed Yae Miko as the new playable character. The next event banner may feature Yae Miko as the next new character following the trends. However, the rarity of Yae Miko is not officially disclosed. The community can only wish that she will be a 5-star Electro character.

Yae Miko was introduced as the Grand Narukami Shrine's head maiden, a descendant of Kitsune lineage, and the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House.

The revelation of Yae as Raiden Shogun's friend makes fans hope that she will be a 5-star character that can be deployed to the same team as the Electro Archon.

Current banner in version 2.4 (Image via miHoYo)

Each version of the game usually features at least two limited-character banners. Besides Yae Miko, another event banner is currently unknown as it will not be revealed until the official special program is premiered.

Since miHoYo only released Yae Miko as the upcoming playable character, the community predicted the second banner to be a rerun banner.

The release of Genshin Impact version 2.5 is only a few weeks away, and fans can learn a lot about the game's new content by tuning in to the Twitch live stream or watching the YouTube show on February 4.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha