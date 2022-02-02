Yae Miko release date, Ascension Materials, banner order, and more Genshin Impact leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed practically everything that Travelers need to know about Yae Miko's release date, Ascension Materials, and other details.

Here is a quick rundown of what players can expect, according to the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks:

Release date: February 16, 2022

February 16, 2022 Banner Order: First banner of Genshin Impact 2.5

First banner of Genshin Impact 2.5 Rarity: 5-stars

5-stars Vision: Electro

Electro Weapon: Catalyst

Her Ascension Materials are:

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

168x Sea Ganoderma

46x Dragonheir's False Fin

18x Old Handguard

30x Kaguechi Handguard

36x Famed Handguard

420K Mora

Her Talent-Level Up Materials (for all three Talents) are:

9x Teachings of Light

63x Guide to Light

114x Philosophies of Light

18x Old Handguard

66x Kageuchi Handguard

93x Famed Handguard

18x ? (It doesn't have a name yet)

4,957,500 Mora

3x Crown of Insights

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

Yae Miko will supposedly arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Logically, that would mean her release date is the same as the 2.5 update, which points to a February 16, 2022 release date.

A few other recent leaks suggest that no other 5-star character will have a banner running alongside Yae Miko's.

A recent banner leak involving her signature weapon, Kagura's Verity (Image via @genshincyen)

On a related note, a 5-star Catalyst weapon known as Kagura's Verity is also scheduled to be featured in the first weapon banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Another 5-star weapon of note is a sword known as Primordial Jade Cutter.

Getting Yae Miko's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials

The Coral Defenders are located under Dainichi Mikoshi (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers already know what she needs to max out her level and Talents, thanks to some old leaks. Vajrada Amethyst items and Dragonheir's False Fin can be obtained by slaying the Coral Defenders.

Note: Travelers must complete The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to fight them.

The above interactive map will help players find Sea Ganoderma, all 152 of them. Like other Local Specialties, they will reset in 48 hours after the player picks them up. Only 168 are needed for Yae Miko, so it's easily obtainable after a single reset.

The Old/Famed/Kageuchi Handguards she needs for her Ascensions and Talents are easily farmed by slaying Nobushi and Kairagi. The latter enemy spawns near Nobushi.

Violet Court drops the Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Light Talent Level-Up Materials (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can farm the Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Light by completing the Violet Court Domain. However, it must only be done on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday, as the Talent Level-Up Material won't be available on the other days. This is something aspiring Yae Miko mains have to keep in mind.

A weekly boss featuring the Raiden Shogun's puppet (Image via @dimbreath and @anonsbelle)

The last Talent Level-Up Material of note is the unnamed one (simply referred to as "?" right now). It's rumored to be dropped by the upcoming weekly boss featuring the Raiden Shogun's puppet, which currently has several Genshin Impact leaks already dedicated to it.

