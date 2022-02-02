Yae Miko release date, Ascension Materials, banner order, and more Genshin Impact leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed practically everything that Travelers need to know about Yae Miko's release date, Ascension Materials, and other details.
Here is a quick rundown of what players can expect, according to the Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks:
- Release date: February 16, 2022
- Banner Order: First banner of Genshin Impact 2.5
- Rarity: 5-stars
- Vision: Electro
- Weapon: Catalyst
- 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 168x Sea Ganoderma
- 46x Dragonheir's False Fin
- 18x Old Handguard
- 30x Kaguechi Handguard
- 36x Famed Handguard
- 420K Mora
Her Talent-Level Up Materials (for all three Talents) are:
- 9x Teachings of Light
- 63x Guide to Light
- 114x Philosophies of Light
- 18x Old Handguard
- 66x Kageuchi Handguard
- 93x Famed Handguard
- 18x ? (It doesn't have a name yet)
- 4,957,500 Mora
- 3x Crown of Insights
Genshin Impact leaks: Yae Miko's release date, Ascension Materials, and banner order
Yae Miko will supposedly arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Logically, that would mean her release date is the same as the 2.5 update, which points to a February 16, 2022 release date.
A few other recent leaks suggest that no other 5-star character will have a banner running alongside Yae Miko's.
On a related note, a 5-star Catalyst weapon known as Kagura's Verity is also scheduled to be featured in the first weapon banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Another 5-star weapon of note is a sword known as Primordial Jade Cutter.
Getting Yae Miko's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials
Travelers already know what she needs to max out her level and Talents, thanks to some old leaks. Vajrada Amethyst items and Dragonheir's False Fin can be obtained by slaying the Coral Defenders.
Note: Travelers must complete The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent to fight them.
The above interactive map will help players find Sea Ganoderma, all 152 of them. Like other Local Specialties, they will reset in 48 hours after the player picks them up. Only 168 are needed for Yae Miko, so it's easily obtainable after a single reset.
The Old/Famed/Kageuchi Handguards she needs for her Ascensions and Talents are easily farmed by slaying Nobushi and Kairagi. The latter enemy spawns near Nobushi.
Travelers can farm the Teachings of/Guide to/Philosophies of Light by completing the Violet Court Domain. However, it must only be done on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday, as the Talent Level-Up Material won't be available on the other days. This is something aspiring Yae Miko mains have to keep in mind.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The last Talent Level-Up Material of note is the unnamed one (simply referred to as "?" right now). It's rumored to be dropped by the upcoming weekly boss featuring the Raiden Shogun's puppet, which currently has several Genshin Impact leaks already dedicated to it.