Genshin Impact 2.5 banners: Leaked reruns and Yae Miko release date revealed

Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks point to some near-confirmed banners (like Yae Miko's) while also having one rerun where there is no consensus.

Based on what's currently known, the following are the likely banners:

First half: Yae Miko

Second half: Raiden Shogun

Various leaks point to either Kokomi or Kazuha having a banner running concurrently alongside the Raiden Shogun's rerun. Unfortunately, players don't have too much information to go off of regarding which of the two is the more likely candidate.

Either way, the Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun banner leaks are consistent, so Travelers can look forward to that in Genshin Impact 2.5.

Current Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks for banners and Yae Miko's likely release date

Although the above tweet is old, its information still holds up well today. The important part about it is that Yae Miko will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. That means that February 16, 2022, should be her release date.

There is currently no information on which 4-star characters will show up. Kagura's Verity, a 5-star Catalyst, should show up on the weapon banner that will run alongside Yae Miko's personal banner.

A more recent Genshin Impact 2.5 leak suggests that there will be no other character banner running alongside Yae Miko's. Some of the recent banners, like Shenhe and Xiao, were run alongside one another.

Hence, this new leak is somewhat important in that it suggests that there won't be a rerun running alongside Yae Miko's character banner.

Raiden Shogun plus either Kazuha or Kokomi for the second half

Most Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks seem to go with the idea that the Raiden Shogun will have a banner in the second half of the update. Several leaks have already confirmed that her puppet will be a weekly boss, so the leaks referencing her having a rerun seem incredibly likely to happen.

However, the second rerun is what confuses many Travelers. Some leaks point to Kokomi having the second rerun, while others state that it will feature Kazuha instead.

Tz's leak stating that it's Kokomi and not Kazuha who will show up in the second half of the 2.5 update (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

This Chinese leak essentially states that the Raiden Shogun and Kokomi will be in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5, with Kazuha's status being unknown. One reason why Travelers believe that Kokomi will have the rerun instead of Kazuha is that she is featured in the Three Realms Gateway event.

By comparison, the only event to feature Kazuha is Hyakunin Ikki, and he's only a trial character in it. There were rumors of him having a role in the story, but that's currently unconfirmed.

Some old leaks suggested that Kazuha could appear in either the 2.5 or 2.6 update, with a more recent leak pointing toward the former option. He was supposed to have some story around the time of his rerun. No leaks have confirmed that to be the case for the 2.5 update.

It does have the [Questionable] tag, so it wasn't something that was immediately verifiable at the time.

