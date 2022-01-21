Genshin Impact: Yae Miko’s Ascension Materials, signature weapon, expected banner release date, and more

Everything about Yae Miko as a playable character in Genshin Impact has already been leaked throughout the past few weeks.

This article will cover the following topics regarding her:

Ascension Materials

Talent Level-up Materials

Release date (likely to be February 16, 2022 )

) Signature Weapon (Kagura's Verity)

As with any leak-related topic, some aspects are subject to change. However, many of these leaks tend to be more or less on point based on what these leakers have successfully revealed in the past.

What players know about Yae Miko as a playable character in Genshin Impact

Yae Miko's Ascension Materials are:

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver

9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment

9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

168x Sea Ganoderma

46x Dragonheir's False Fin

18x Old Handguard

30x Kaguechi Handguard

36x Famed Handguard

1,672,530 Mora (including Level Ups)

Players need the following Talent Level-Up Materials to max out her Talents:

9x Teachings of Light

63x Guide to Light

114x Philosophies of Light

18x Old Handguard

66x Kageuchi Handguard

93x Famed Handguard

18x ? (An item supposedly dropped by the Raiden Shogun weekly boss)

4,957,500 Mora

3x Crown of Insights

Likely release date for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Banner 1 - Yae 5



All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now. [2.5 Beta]Banner 1 - Yae 5⭐All other banners characters are unconfirmed as of now.

February 16, 2022, is the most likely release date for Yae Miko based on what players currently know about her.

First, there are leaks suggesting that she will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Second, Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns already have their end dates confirmed by miHoYo regarding their duration:

"2022/01/25 18:00:00–2022/02/15 14:59:59"

If their banners end on February 15, 2022, that means that the Genshin Impact 2.5 banners should come out shortly afterward. Transitioning from the version 2.3 update to 2.4 had something similar.

Itto's banner ended on January 04, 2022 14:59:59 (same as the above time), with the 2.4 update coming out on January 5, 2022. Thus, February 16, 2022, is the most logical release date for Yae Miko.

Yae Miko's signature weapon (Kagura's Verity)

Her signature weapon is known as Kagura's Verity, and its effect in Genshin Impact is:

"Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."

Any Catalyst user can wield this 5-star weapon, but it's tailor-made for Yae Miko. At Level 90, Kagura's Verity has 608 ATK and 66.2% CRIT DMG.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity Change



"This effect lasts for 12 seconds" has now been changed to "This effect lasts for 16 seconds" [2.5 Beta] Kagura's Verity Change"This effect lasts for 12 seconds" has now been changed to "This effect lasts for 16 seconds"

There have been some recent changes to her signature weapon, particularly one involving its duration being extended by four seconds. Like other aspects of Genshin Impact 2.5's beta, everything is subject to change.

The weapon's effect in this tweet is outdated (as it displays 12s instead of 16s), but the Ascension Materials are still accurate. Kagura's Verity requires:

5x Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

14x Mask of the Tiger's Bite

14x Mask of the One-Horned

6x Mask of the Kijin

23x Concealed Claw

27x Concealed Unguis

41x Concealed Talon

15x Spectral Husk

23x Spectral Heart

27x Spectral Nucleus

1,130,940 Mora

