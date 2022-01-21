Genshin Impact: Yae Miko’s Ascension Materials, signature weapon, expected banner release date, and more

Everything about Yae Miko as a playable character in Genshin Impact has already been leaked throughout the past few weeks.
This article will cover the following topics regarding her:
- Ascension Materials
- Talent Level-up Materials
- Release date (likely to be February 16, 2022)
- Signature Weapon (Kagura's Verity)
As with any leak-related topic, some aspects are subject to change. However, many of these leaks tend to be more or less on point based on what these leakers have successfully revealed in the past.
What players know about Yae Miko as a playable character in Genshin Impact
Yae Miko's Ascension Materials are:
- 1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 168x Sea Ganoderma
- 46x Dragonheir's False Fin
- 18x Old Handguard
- 30x Kaguechi Handguard
- 36x Famed Handguard
- 1,672,530 Mora (including Level Ups)
Players need the following Talent Level-Up Materials to max out her Talents:
- 9x Teachings of Light
- 63x Guide to Light
- 114x Philosophies of Light
- 18x Old Handguard
- 66x Kageuchi Handguard
- 93x Famed Handguard
- 18x ? (An item supposedly dropped by the Raiden Shogun weekly boss)
- 4,957,500 Mora
- 3x Crown of Insights
Likely release date for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 2.5
February 16, 2022, is the most likely release date for Yae Miko based on what players currently know about her.
First, there are leaks suggesting that she will appear on the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5. Second, Ganyu and Zhongli's reruns already have their end dates confirmed by miHoYo regarding their duration:
"2022/01/25 18:00:00–2022/02/15 14:59:59"
If their banners end on February 15, 2022, that means that the Genshin Impact 2.5 banners should come out shortly afterward. Transitioning from the version 2.3 update to 2.4 had something similar.
Itto's banner ended on January 04, 2022 14:59:59 (same as the above time), with the 2.4 update coming out on January 5, 2022. Thus, February 16, 2022, is the most logical release date for Yae Miko.
Yae Miko's signature weapon (Kagura's Verity)
Her signature weapon is known as Kagura's Verity, and its effect in Genshin Impact is:
"Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks."
Any Catalyst user can wield this 5-star weapon, but it's tailor-made for Yae Miko. At Level 90, Kagura's Verity has 608 ATK and 66.2% CRIT DMG.
There have been some recent changes to her signature weapon, particularly one involving its duration being extended by four seconds. Like other aspects of Genshin Impact 2.5's beta, everything is subject to change.
The weapon's effect in this tweet is outdated (as it displays 12s instead of 16s), but the Ascension Materials are still accurate. Kagura's Verity requires:
- 5x Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant
- 14x Mask of the Tiger's Bite
- 14x Mask of the One-Horned
- 6x Mask of the Kijin
- 23x Concealed Claw
- 27x Concealed Unguis
- 41x Concealed Talon
- 15x Spectral Husk
- 23x Spectral Heart
- 27x Spectral Nucleus
- 1,130,940 Mora
