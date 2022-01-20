Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks: Yae Miko's animations revamped

Yae Miko has gone through several changes during the ongoing Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing. The highly-anticipated five-star Electro character played an integral role in the Inazuma Archon quest by saving the traveler and Paimon from Scaramouche.

Naturally, players have sky-scraping expectations from Yae Miko and her combat proficiency. Beta testers initially claimed that her performance was underwhelming, following which miHoYo buffed her abilities and even revamped the animations.

Here's everything players need to know about Yae Miko's updated animations in Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Genshin Impact 2.5 beta testing: Yae Miko's new animations revealed

Five-star characters in Genshin Impact are rewarded with some of the best Elemental Burst animations. From Zhongli literally throwing a meteor to the ground, to Raiden Shogun pulling a sword from her body, players absolutely love these unique Burst animations.

Yae Miko's Elemental Burst has lived up to expectations and finally unveils her fox form. Her eyes glow up with Electro, and she strikes the enemies with several Thunderstrikes.

However, based on feedback from beta testers, the developers made these changes to Yae Miko's burst:

Background turned more Violet which matches well with Electro element.

The tail was turned entirely Violet from Pink.

Fixed the left hand (it seemed like Yae Miko had more than five fingers).

The camera angle was lowered due to which Yae Miko seems to be looking down at the enemies.

It is no surprise that the community is divided on Yae Miko's new burst animations. While some players want her tail to be pink as it stands out and matches with her hair, others like the updated animation because it looks more intense and ferocious.

Yae Miko gets sound effects for her attacks in Genshin Impact

It is clear that miHoYo is not willing to risk anything with Yae Miko. Alongside the revamping of her animations, the developers have also added sound effects for her Charged Attack, Totems, mark, and Elemental Burst.

miHoYo has buffed up Yae Miko's Elemental Burst damage, passive talents, constellations, and Elemental Skill as well. From the looks of it, the developers are taking constructive criticism from beta testers quite seriously.

As of now, registrations for the 2.6 beta have begun. Players who are a part of the game's official Discord server can apply for it, and if the leaks are true, they might be able to test Ayato.

Edited by Danyal Arabi